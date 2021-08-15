Dak Prescott injury: 3 reasons why Dallas Cowboys QB should not be criticized for a second MRI during preseason

The Dallas Cowboys and their premier quarterback, Dak Prescott, have come in for a lot of criticism from their fans for choosing to have a second MRI. The bulk of the accusations focus on them not letting on to the extent of the injury. However, as the Cowboys have repeatedly stressed, the MRI does not mean there is any reason to worry.

It's not a setback.

And it's not a reason to worry.

But QB Dak Prescott is planning on getting another MRI.

Fans, though, have been unwilling to take this advice at face value and have questioned why there was a need for a follow-up MRI if there was nothing to be concerned about. Here's why they shouldn't be too hard on Dak Prescott or the Dallas Cowboys for doing what they did.

Reasons for Dak Prescott to have a second MRI and why Dallas Cowboys fans need not worry

#1 - The second MRI was a precautionary measure

As confirmed by both the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, the second MRI was purely taken as a precaution. The aim of the MRI was to ensure that there had been no aggravation of the existing strain and that there were no underlying issues as he continues to recover as normal.

Dak Prescott has resumed training and was doing light work as he made his way back from injury. He is still scheduled to be a starter when the regular season rolls around and should join full team practice soon, when he has promised not to let the strain hinder him.

#2 - A second MRI can help with external consultations

There have been reports that the injury that is plaguing Dak Prescott is not the most common injury that one sees in football. It is more common with baseball pitchers. For that reason, the Dallas Cowboys have been consulting with the Texas Rangers staff to see if there is a better way to handle this strain. A second MRI might help in that regard.

Cowboys have turned to the Texas Rangers to gather info about how to proceed w/ Dak Prescott's injury.



The advice, Jerry Jones said, was to go cold turkey. Rather than ramp up, don't let QB throw until strain is healed.



Jones stressed no concern. Explains altered public posture

#3 - The second MRI can help Dak Prescott mentally

Finally, Dak Prescott himself does not want to linger on the strain and has said that he will get it out of his mind once he is back in full training. An MRI that confirms that his injury is healing nicely can go a long way in getting over those mental barriers.

Fans should cut Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys some slack and look forward to finally seeing him back on the field again come Week 1.

