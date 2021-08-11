Dak Prescott reveals his ankle scars on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Dak Prescott and company will make their long-awaited debut on Hard Knocks on Tuesday night.

HBO's sports series features "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys. NFL fans have been looking forward to watching the comical friendship between Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott since the announcement of Dallas featuring on HBO's show this year.

Dallas' first episode of 'Hard Knocks' did not disappoint viewers. It surpassed expectations and revealed an up-close and personal look at Dak Prescott's ankle.

Prescott underwent surgery to repair his injured leg earlier this year. The scar from his surgery has drawn a lot of attention on social media. Dak's scar is only a glimpse of the work that had to be put in to repair his injury.

The Cowboys fan base will not see Prescott during the preseason. His first action will most likely come during their Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What to expect from Dak Prescott during Week 1

Dak Prescott and company will enter the 2021-22 season against the same defense that shut down Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. That's awesome. The Cowboys will start their franchise quarterback against a Bucs defense that did the unthinkable.

The Cowboys' season opener will answer all of the questions about Dak's ankle on September 9. After watching Patrick Mahomes run for his life during the Super Bowl, Prescott could be in for a long evening, which brings us back to the question, what can we expect from Prescott in his Week 1 return?

Chances are the Cowboys will be conservative and run the football as much as possible. Dallas will most likely run a number of quick routes to ensure Dak goes untouched. Dak is a competitor, and if he starts to feel pain during his return, he'll fight through it.

If the Cowboys want to make a run at the NFC East and the playoffs, they'll need Prescott healthy. The only way to do that is to protect him from the rigors of a contact-heavy sport in the initial stages of the season. Godspeed, Dak Prescott.

