Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos preps Swarovski-studded jacket for Cowboys vs Dolphins

Dak Prescott is having one of the best seasons as a quarterback and he is one of the frontrunners for NFL MVP. The Cowboys signal-caller will look to add to his resume as he leads the team to face the Dolphins in Week 15. Prescott will also have someone special watching him in the stands of Hard Rock Stadium.

His girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, took to her Instagram story to share that she will be in attendance at the game. Ramos gave her followers a sneak peek of what she will be wearing in Miami: A Swarovski diamond-studded jacket.

The back of Ramos' Dak Prescott-inspired jacket. (Sarah Jane Ramos/IG)

The front of Ramos' Dak Prescott-inspired jacket. (Sarah Jane Ramos/IG)

The pair are rumored to have begun their relationship since the start of this season. She posted a photo hugging the Dallas Cowboys star following a 40-0 victory in Week 1 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

When Sarah Jane Ramos celebrated her milestone 30th birthday last month, her relationship with Prescott was again brought up. She shared a post on Instagram of her and Prescott having her birthday dinner. Ramos shared this caption on the post:

“I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet."

Ramos attended Florida State University where she studied both criminal science and criminalistics. Her career in hospitality started upon her graduation, working as a bartender at Marriott Hotels before becoming a wine specialist.

In October 2017, she began her role as an on-premise sales consultant at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Ramos returned to the company as an on-premise area manager in August 2021 after spending two years as a specialist for Moet Hennessy.

Dak Prescott will become a father for the first time

Ramos shared some good news as she announced that she and the Cowboys quarterback are expecting their first child. He even left a heartwarming message on her Instagram post where she shared the photos:

"How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained!"

As for Prescott and the MVP race, he leads the league in touchdowns (28) while being in the top 5 in passing yards and completion percentage. It has been a successful year for the quarterback on and off the field.