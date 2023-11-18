Cowboys' Dak Prescott makes relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos official on girlfriend's 30th birthday

We think we can final drop the word 'rumored' when it comes to Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' relationship. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been dating her reportedly since earlier in the season but it was mainly driven by her posts with him.

That included not just attending games, but being at exclusive events with him and also spending time with his family. One of her latest posts showed her beau with him as she turned 30. While that was not out of turn, what was is Dak Prescott's reply to Sarah Jane Ramos' post. He responded with,

"So much to Love in this post! Welcome to 30 club my love"

See the post and his response below.

Dak Prescott responds to Sarah Jane Ramos' Instagram Post

Who is Sarah Jane Ramos?

Based on her LinkedIn profile, Sarah Jane Ramos has been the On Premise Area Manager for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits since August 2021. She has also been the founder and CEO of SJ Designs since August 2012. She was previously a Wine and Spirits Specialist representing Moet Hennessy for six months in 2020.

She is from the Tampa Bay area and a graduate of Florida State University. She has a prolific social media presence and is an Instagram influencer.

When did Dak Prescott begin dating Sarah Jane Ramos?

Rumors about Dak Prescott's relationship wtih Ramos first circulated after the opening week of this NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys had mauled the New York Giants away from home and the two were spotted after she posted a snap of them hanging out together.

That was the first inkling, which was then confirmed by her being present at his nephew's Halloween celebration. She has also posted stories of being proud of the Cowboys, which she did after they beat the New England Patriots 38-3. This comment on her 30th birthday now makes it official, one guesses, from both sides.

Dak Prescott was previously with Natalie Buffett since 2020 but that relationship reportedly ended around the end of last season.

He was also rumored to be dating Louisiana State University swimmer Jadyn Jannasch before getting into a relationship with Sarah Jane. But her companionship is seemingly having a positive effect on his on-field performance as well since he is playing better than he has for a long time. Just as a breakup went hand-in-hand with his playoff struggles last postseason, a coupling now seems to be doing wonders for his playing confidence.