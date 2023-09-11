Who is Sarah Jane? Dak Prescott spotted with Tampa influencer after Cowboys vs. Giants

Dak Prescott grabbed headlines for his impressive outing against the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw for 143 yards on 13 passes to help his team record a dominant 40-0 win.

Following the game, Prescott was spotted with influencer Sarah Jane Ramos. The latter uploaded a picture with the signal caller on her Instagram story after the Cowboys' win, which quickly went viral on social media.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane

As per her LinkedIn bio, Jane has been working as a Wine and Spirits Specialist at Moet Hennessy for just under four years. She previously worked as a sales consultant for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in Miami for two years from 2017 to 2019.

Jane has been a part of some of the best hospitality and entertainment groups in the world. Her profile claims that she has worked with Groot Hospitality, Marriott International, Starwood Properties and the NBA.

Jane's Twitter bio claims that she's the eldest of three sisters. She grew up in Tampa Bay and attended Florida State University, where she graduated with a degree in Criminalistics and Criminal Science.

Interestingly, Jane also has over 12,000 followers on Instagram. She often uploads pictures of herself traveling across the country.

Judging by her recent Instagram stories, Jane is also a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Prescott.

Dak Prescott's net worth: How much is the Cowboys QB worth in 2023?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

According to reports, Dak Prescott is worth an estimated $75 million in 2023. Most of his wealth has come through his seven years in the NFL.

As per Spotrac, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in March 2021. The deal included a $66,000,000 signing bonus and $126,000,000 in guaranteed money.

Prescott is in his eighth season in the NFL and has earned two Pro Bown honors. The 30-year-old has racked up 25,086 passing yards and 166 touchdowns on 2,198 passes.