Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is all set to become a father. The NFL star's girlfriend, Sarah Jane, made the announcement of her pregnancy on Friday afternoon, on Instagram.

Jane penned a post, saying:

"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth. Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you."

The Cowboys star added to the announcement on IG, writing:

"How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! I love you, and y’all can always count on me. Let’s do this Mama."

Who is Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos? Everything we know so far

Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were first spotted together early in the season in Week 1 when the Cowboys faced the New York Giants in Dallas.

Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane

According to her LinkedIn bio, Jane works as a wine and spirits specialist at Moet Hennessy. She previously worked as a sales consultant for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in Miami, from 2017 to 2019.

Full timeline of Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' relationship

After being spotted in Week 1, Sarah Jane was later seen sending some love Prescott's way after the Cowboys enforced a 38-3 beatdown on the New England Patriots.

After attending the Cowboys' Monday Night Football win over the Chargers (which Dallas won 20-17), Prescott spent the ensuing bye week with her at a Chris Young concert.

They also spent Halloween together.

Prescott's girlfriend's 30th birthday soon followed, which she spent at the Cowboys Club, a private restaurant reserved for members and family of the Cowboys players and personnel.

Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos aren't married just yet, though the couple have made their relationship official. Their bond becomes even deeper now with the impending arrival of their first child, a baby girl.