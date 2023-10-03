Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys bagged a 38-3 win against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Seeing Prescott's impressive efforts, his rumored girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, posted an endearing message for him:

"Proud of my Cowboys"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Sarah Jane's Instagram story

The alleged couple was seen spending time with each other after the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants in Week 1. Ramos posted a picture of herself and the star quarterback. The snap went viral, and fans wanted to know more about the Instagram model, who grew up in Tampa Bay.

Jerry Jones called the Cowboys' win against the Patriots "surreal" as Dak Prescott and company showed their prowess

The Dallas Cowboys delivered a stunning 38-3 defeat to Bill Belichick's New England Patriots, marking the worst loss in Belichick's tenure. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his surprise and satisfaction with the victory, calling it "surreal."

Prescott gave a strong performance, completing 28 out of 34 pass attempts for 261 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His passer rating was 108.5, indicating his effectiveness.

Expand Tweet

The win sets the Cowboys (3-1) up for a marquee Sunday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (4-0), a team they have had success against in the regular season but have struggled to defeat in the playoffs.

Dak Prescott has a record of 2-0 against the 49ers in regular-season games but 0-2 in playoff matchups. This upcoming game will be an opportunity for the Cowboys to continue their momentum and build on their impressive victory.