Dak Prescott has taken hits this offseason without even stepping onto an NFL field. These have been regarding his stance on social issues.

Now, the quarterback is under scrutiny for wearing a college jersey of a former teammate.

Prescott was seen wearing Ezekiel Elliott's No. 15 Ohio State jersey ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their feelings on the signal-caller donning Elliott's college jersey:

Fans don't seem to be pleased with Prescott's choice of pregame attire:

This offseason saw the Cowboys part ways with Elliott after seven seasons with the franchise. The running back led the NFL twice in rushing yards with the Dallas Cowboys, including his rookie season with 1,631 yards in 2016.

Ezekiel Elliott finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Dak Prescott.

Overall, Elliott ran for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns with the Cowboys and is third in franchise history in both yards and touchdowns.

The former Ohio State star signed with the New England Patriots ahead of the upcoming season. Prescott and Elliott will face off as opponents for the first time this season. In Week 4 at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys will host the Patriots.

Who will Dak Prescott hand the ball off to this season?

With Elliott in New England, Tony Pollard is now the featured running back for the Cowboys offense.

Pollard backed up Elliott for four seasons but shined with his first 1,000-yard season in 2022. Dallas signed Pollard to a one-year, $10.091 million franchise tag in March.

Pollard will be joined by Ronald Jones II, who was signed to a one-year deal as a free agent. Yet, Jones II will miss the first two games of the 2023 season after the league suspended him for violating the PED policy.

Deuce Vaughn could see some time in the backfield in his absence. The rookie running back has been a star this preseason as Cowboys fans are in love with his play. We'll see how Dak Prescott fairs in his first season without Elliott this season.

