What are the realistic expectations for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this season?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is looking to work his way back from two severe injuries. The first was the right ankle compound fracture and dislocation he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season. The second is a mysterious shoulder injury that's ailed him this preseason.

Luckily for the Cowboys, Prescott is working his way back just in time for Week 1. Prescott was racking up an MVP-level season before the injury knocked his momentum last year.

Franchise owner Jerry Jones has Super Bowl aspirations this season, but what are the realistic expectations for Prescott this year?

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore said QB Dak Prescott “looked great” in practice Wednesday during his first team drills in four weeks. No longer on a pitch count. “We’re just playing ball at this point.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 26, 2021

What's in store for Cowboys fans

Fewer run attempts than we've seen in the past

Realistically, Prescott's ankle and shoulder injuries will cause some limitations. Prescott's never run at the volume of Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray, but his legs have been an important tool. It showed most heavily in Week 1 last year. His scrambling ability came into play massively against a Los Angeles Rams team that blitzed a lot.

Despite the injury, Prescott should still be able to scramble away from opposing pass rushes. But the years of 75 rushing attempts like in 2018 are realistically behind him. The Cowboys have preferred to run with Prescott in the red zone, as evidenced by his 24 career touchdowns on the ground. That's likely to decline as well.

It's hard to believe, but Prescott is 28 years old. He's still in the prime of his career. With Ezekiel Elliott motivated and in shape, he's positioned to receive a monster number of touches.

More play action with a rejuvenated Ezekiel Elliott

With Prescott and Elliott, the Cowboys have a chance to run a lot of play-action calls. Prescott is best just slinging it to his star wide receivers. That said, Prescott was tremendous in play-action in 2020. If Elliott can replicate his 2019 form, opposing defenses won't know who to keep their eyes on.

The catch is that Prescott missed considerable time in the offseason. Play caller Kellen Moore likely won't change things for his QB too quick. But if the Cowboys can add more play-action in the second half of the season, that'll take them to another level.

Tony Pollard ran just as hard as Elliott did during the Cowboys' 2020 campaign. He'll see plenty of snaps as a threat to catch out of the backfield. This is just another dimension to what should be one of the league's most unpredictable offenses.

Primes CeeDee Lamb for a breakout season

Not really a hot take but



CeeDee Lamb



2020 Stats 5 Games

With Dak Prescott

Targets: 40

Receptions: 29.

Rec Yrds: 433

Rec TDs: 2



2020 Stats 11 Games

Without Dak Prescott

Targets:71

Receptions: 45.

Rec Yrds:502

Rec TDs:3 — haz (@brendanhaz) June 4, 2021

CeeDee Lamb looked like he could be the best wide receiver out of the rookie class before Prescott's injury. Lamb was sensational in the slot and at getting open in the middle of the field. This happens to be where Prescott likes to throw the most.

Depending on how Prescott's shoulder heals, he might be reluctant to throw it deep too often. Lamb has lined up all across the field during training camp this year. But if they pick up the connection to where they left off last season, it won't matter where Lamb is. Aside from Amari Cooper, Lamb will be his favorite target.

Return to a top-five passing team in the NFL

The Cowboys were tenth in passing yards per game in 2020, which shows just how clinical Prescott was before his injury. In 2019, they were second in the league in passing yards per game. There's a lot of talented offenses in the NFL this year as competition.

Realistically, the Cowboys have the best wide receiver group in the NFL. The offensive line that was depleted by injuries is healthy again. If Prescott's recovery is complete, the offense will be a top-five passing attack.

Win the division title

The Super Bowl isn't realistic for the Cowboys due to their work in progress defensively. Micah Parsons has added a dynamic element that was lacking before, but they're still a year or two away. Winning the NFC East, though, is very achievable.

The Washington Football Team are the biggest obstacle standing in the Cowboys' way, but their roles are now reversed. Washington's defense is elite, while their offense can be really good depending on Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Let's say Prescott returns to even 75 percent of what he was a year ago. He's still a top-ten quarterback. His accuracy is sharp, he possesses touch on his passes, and has continuity with his whole supporting cast.

Time will truly tell how he healed from his two injuries. But the Cowboys should be the favorites in the NFC East with the return of a man who could've been the 2020 MVP.

