Dallas Cowboys injury report: Latest on DaRon Bland, Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb, and more for Week 12

The Dallas Cowboys (3-7) will face the Washington Commanders (7-4) on Sunday afternoon in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium to end a humiliating five-game losing run.

Everything that could go bad for Dallas this campaign has gone wrong. Now that Dak Prescott has suffered a season-ending hamstring injury, they must finish the year with Cooper Rush as the replacement quarterback.

The Commanders will also be trying to get back in the winning column following a two-game losing streak, so while the Cowboys won't want to drop six straight, the game against Washington won't be easy.

Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 12

Tight end Jake Ferguson (concussion), guard Zach Martin (ankle/shoulder), and offensive lineman Tyler Smith (ankle/knee) were all DNP in the Dallas Cowboys's estimated practice report on Wednesday. They all suffered injuries during the team's Monday night loss to the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys's first injury report of the week also included LB Nick Vigil (foot), RB Hunter Luepke (calf), and safety Markquese Bell (shoulder) as DNPs.

Both defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), who the Cowboys recently designated off the injured reserve, were listed as limited on Wednesday.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (back/foot) were also estimated as limited for the team on Wednesday.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, cornerback DaRon Bland resumed full practice on Wednesday and could now play in what could be his first game of the season against the Washington Commanders.

Markquese Bell injury update

Following Markquese Bell's designation as DNP during practice, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stated on Wednesday that the safety will have surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder and will likely miss the remainder of the season.

Bell sustained the injury to his shoulder while covering a kickoff against the Texans in Week 11. After attempting to tackle Texans running back Dameon Pierce, he was visibly uncomfortable and left the field for treatment. He never returned.

DaRon Bland injury update

Due to a persistent leg ailment, DaRon Bland has not played for the Dallas Cowboys this season. However, he was able to fully practice on Wednesday, which bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 12.

Bland was removed from the injured reserve in October after undergoing surgery in late August. Before the Dallas Cowboys went on a bye week, he managed to get in two full practices, but he was soon injured once more due to soreness he felt on his foot.

Bland, named to the First-Team All-Pro team last year, has been greatly missed by the Cowboys' secondary this campaign.

CeeDee Lamb injury update

All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could only participate in a limited practice on Wednesday due to foot and back problems.

The Cowboys also listed Lamb as questionable for the Week 11 game against the Houston Texans because of a back ailment. He eventually played on Monday but likely sustained a fresh foot injury.

It's likely a good indication that Lamb's injury isn't severe, considering the Cowboys designated him as limited to begin the week. Monitoring his practice participation volume for the remainder of the week will be crucial.

