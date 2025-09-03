Dallas Cowboys injury report Week 1: Latest on Trevon Diggs, Perrion Winfrey, and more for TNF

The Dallas Cowboys will start the 2025 season with a game against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be the season opener for the 2025/26 campaign, and it'll be between two teams with a storied rivalry.With Brian Schottenheimer's side set to face off against Nick Sirianni's squad, let's look at the latest injury report from America's team.Dallas Cowboys injury report Week 1Trevon Diggs' injury statusAccording to Yahoo Sports, Trevon Diggs participated in a full week of training for the first time in months. The perennial Pro Bowl cornerback has been out with a left knee injury since December.Diggs is now in a great position to potentially play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys could start him alongside DaRon Bland. The Pro Bowl duo will be tasked with keeping A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith quiet for the duration of the content.Diggs featured in 11 games in the 2024 season. He'll hope for better luck with fitness as he and his teammates look to get the Cowboys back into the playoffs.Perrion Winfrey's injury statusAccording to Sports Illustrated, Perrion Winfrey suffered a back injury in the Dallas Cowboys' practice on Sunday. The defensive tackle subsequently missed Monday and Tuesday's practice sessions.The report states that Winfrey is experiencing back tightness. That means he isn't scheduled for an extended period on the sidelines. However, it's unlikely that he'll play in tomorrow's game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to his absence from practice in the lead-up to the game.The Dallas Cowboys added some depth at the defensive tackle position thanks to the Micah Parsons trade. So, there's a good chance that Kenny Clark could see significant minutes in his Dallas debut.Tyler Guyton's injury statusAccording to CBS Sports, Tyler Guyton was a full participant in this week's training sessions. The left tackle has shaken off a right knee issue that's been bothering him since July.Guyton is set to be the team's starting left tackle for the upcoming campaign. So, his fitness could go a long way in ensuring Dak Prescott's success against an impressive Philadelphia Eagles defense.The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record. Their performances resulted in the team missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 campaign. They're now looking to start 2025 with a florish and remind the rest of the NFC why they've been perennial postseason contenders over the past decade. It all starts with a matchup against archrivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday night.