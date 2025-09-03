  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys injury report Week 1: Latest on Trevon Diggs, Perrion Winfrey, and more for TNF

Dallas Cowboys injury report Week 1: Latest on Trevon Diggs, Perrion Winfrey, and more for TNF

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 03, 2025 14:31 GMT
New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys injury report Week 1: Latest on Trevon Diggs, Perrion Winfrey, and more for TNF

The Dallas Cowboys will start the 2025 season with a game against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be the season opener for the 2025/26 campaign, and it'll be between two teams with a storied rivalry.

Ad

With Brian Schottenheimer's side set to face off against Nick Sirianni's squad, let's look at the latest injury report from America's team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dallas Cowboys injury report Week 1

Trevon Diggs' injury status

According to Yahoo Sports, Trevon Diggs participated in a full week of training for the first time in months. The perennial Pro Bowl cornerback has been out with a left knee injury since December.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Diggs is now in a great position to potentially play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys could start him alongside DaRon Bland. The Pro Bowl duo will be tasked with keeping A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith quiet for the duration of the content.

Ad

Diggs featured in 11 games in the 2024 season. He'll hope for better luck with fitness as he and his teammates look to get the Cowboys back into the playoffs.

Perrion Winfrey's injury status

According to Sports Illustrated, Perrion Winfrey suffered a back injury in the Dallas Cowboys' practice on Sunday. The defensive tackle subsequently missed Monday and Tuesday's practice sessions.

The report states that Winfrey is experiencing back tightness. That means he isn't scheduled for an extended period on the sidelines. However, it's unlikely that he'll play in tomorrow's game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to his absence from practice in the lead-up to the game.

Ad

The Dallas Cowboys added some depth at the defensive tackle position thanks to the Micah Parsons trade. So, there's a good chance that Kenny Clark could see significant minutes in his Dallas debut.

Ad

Tyler Guyton's injury status

According to CBS Sports, Tyler Guyton was a full participant in this week's training sessions. The left tackle has shaken off a right knee issue that's been bothering him since July.

Guyton is set to be the team's starting left tackle for the upcoming campaign. So, his fitness could go a long way in ensuring Dak Prescott's success against an impressive Philadelphia Eagles defense.

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record. Their performances resulted in the team missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 campaign. They're now looking to start 2025 with a florish and remind the rest of the NFC why they've been perennial postseason contenders over the past decade. It all starts with a matchup against archrivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday night.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications