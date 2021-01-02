NFL Week 17: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants odds, picks, line and spread

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are set for a meeting with huge NFC East implications.

The New York Giants are currently sitting at 5-10 and their fan base thought after last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens eliminated them from the playoffs. When the Washington Football Team lost to Carolina, it opened the doors for the Giants to clinch the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys were in the same situation as the New York Giants. Even though the Cowboys have been on a roll lately, there is still a chance at missing the NFL Playoffs. Dallas needs to beat the New York Giants and hope for a Philadelphia Eagles win on Sunday Night Football.

Either way both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will need to win and wait for the Sunday Night Football game to know where they stand.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Betting Odds

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into their Week 17 meeting with the New York Giants as -2.5 point favorites on the road.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Picks

-- Ezekiel Elliott will break is 12 week drought with a pair of rushing touchdowns

-- CeeDee Lamb will capitalize off his big game against the Philadelphia Eagles against the Giants

-- New York Giants Defense will sack Andy Dalton four or more times

-- Daniel Jones and Wayne Gallman will both have a rushing touchdown

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Money Line

Dallas Cowboys (-125)

New York Giants (+105)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Spread

New York Giants are (8-7) against the spread in the 2020 NFL Season. Giants are coming into a big game against the Cowboys as +2.5 point underdogs. New York Giants have had a hard time covering in the last five games. Giants are 1-4 in the last five when it comes to covering the spread.

There will be ___ total touchdowns scored in Sunday's game#TogetherBlue | @Visa pic.twitter.com/Ud4G7RCEKm — New York Giants (@Giants) December 31, 2020

Dallas Cowboys are currently (5-10) against the spread in the 2020 NFL Season. Cowboys are entering the Week 17 meeting against the New York Giants as -2.5 favorites. Dallas Cowboys have been pretty solid in the last seven games when it comes to covering the spread. Dallas is sitting at (5-2) in the last seven games in covering the spread.

With the spread being low both teams have a good shot at covering the points. The way Dallas has been playing lately, looking at the numbers the Dallas Cowboys would be the better pick.