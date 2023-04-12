Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs, and Predictions

The Dallas Cowboys are currently preparing for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, as they are now just a couple of weeks away. The draft serves as one of the most important events of every NFL offseason.

It allows teams to address certain areas of their roster, bulking up on immediate contributors while also building out roster depth with promising prospects for the future.

The Cowboys have made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs in each of the last two seasons and are expected to do so again this year. This means they already have a strong roster, but will still take advantage of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft to improve their situation further.

Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft 2023 picks

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy at the NFL Combine

Here is a complete list of Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft 2023 picks:

Round 1, Pick 26 overall Round 2, Pick 58 overall Round 3, Pick 90 overall Round 4, Pick 129 overall Round 5, Pick 176 overall Round 6, Pick 212 overall Round 7, Pick 246 overall

The Cowboys currently have one pick in each of the seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, unless they are involved in any trades involving draft picks either before or during the draft.

Dallas Cowboys needs

Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2023 NFL offseason with two glaring needs. Their biggest area of concern was adding a legitimate number-two to both their wide receivers and cornerbacks. This was expected to be their primary target in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they addressed them in the trade market instead.

The Cowboys acquired Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks via trade, two proven veterans who solved the most obvious holes in their roster. They can now focus more on depth, impact players, and luxury picks during the draft this year.

Dallas Cowboys needs: A few positions that the Cowboys should be expected to improve during the draft include:

Running back Tight end Offensive line Linebacker

The departures of Ezekiel Elliot and Dalton Schultz create a bit of a need in their respective positions. Though Tony Pollard and Jake Ferguson appear ready to take over as starters this year.

Dallas Cowboys prediction for all picks

Here's a potential seven-round mock draft for the Cowboys in 2023 using their current single selection in each round:

Round 1 (26) : TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michael Mayer

The 2023 NFL Draft is loaded with talent at the tight end position. Michael Mayer may be the best one available. He has recorded an impressive 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns during his last year with the with Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He could potentially be an upgrade from Dalton Schultz.

Round 2 (58) : LB Jack Campbell, Iowa Hawkeyes

Jack Campbell

The Iowa Hawkeyes have built a reputation for producing solid defensive players. Linebacker Jack Campbell is one of their most recent promising prospects. He received the Butkus Award in 2022, given to the best linebacker in the country.

He can pair with Leighton Vander Esch in the middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense, while improving their relatively weak depth at the position.

Round 3 (90) : RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA Bruins

Zach Charbonnet

Zach Charbonnet is an ideal replacement for Ezekiel Elliot. He profiles as an excellent runner between the tackles, including in short-yardage situations and goalline opportunities.

Elliot played this role last year, so Charbonnet makes a solid pairing with Tony Pollard. He totalled 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns last year with the UCLA Bruins.

Round 4 (129): QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia Bulldogs

Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. He lacks the physical tools that professional scouts desire, but has found much success with the Georgia Bulldogs, including two consecutive National Championship victories.

The Dallas Cowboys' mock selection of Stetson Bennett removes any pressure on him being asked to contribute immediately. He can potentially develop his game and possibly be a future replacement for Dak Prescott down the road.

Round 5 (169): DE Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State Spartans

Viliami Fehoko won the Conference Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022 with the San Jose State Spartans. He has been consistently productive as a pass rusher, recording 22 sacks in the last three years.

He was a bit undersized, resulting in him dropping into the later rounds of the draft. He can serve as a rotational pass-rushing specialist for the Dallas Cowboys.

Round 6 (212): LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State Hornets

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn uses a variety of hybrid players in his scheme design. Micah Parsons, Jayron Kearse, and Malik Hooker are all recent examples with the Dallas Cowboys.

Marte Mapu makes sense as a late-round target because of his defensive versatility. He has played multiple positions as a defensive back and linebacker with the Sacramento State Hornets.

Round 7 (244): OG Antonio Mafi, UCLA Bruins

Head coach Mike McCarthy will be taking over as the offensive play caller this year after Kellen Moore was released. McCarthy recently stated that he wants to heavily focus on the rushing game.

Adding an offensive lineman in the late rounds, such as Antonio Mafi of the UCLA Bruins, could help him do so. Mafi is massive at 6'4" and weighs 340 pounds, but could be available later due to his unpolished skillset.

