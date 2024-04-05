Dallas Cowboys Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike McCarthy

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 05, 2024 04:48 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
Mike McCarthy is apparently eyeing the Draft as his primary means of reconstituting his roster

The Dallas Cowboys have been shockingly quiet in free agency, not signing anyone of note except for Eric Kendricks and losing multiple key contributors like Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, and Leighton Vander Esch.

Speculation is that they are instead focusing on trying to extend Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for multiple years and millions of dollars.

Their primary method of reconstituting the roster seems to be the Draft. Their Top-30 visits, where they meet prospects whom they may have interest in, have been heavy on running backs, offensive linemen and linebackers.

So, who are the prospects Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones have been eyeing?

Dallas Cowboys' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft

These are the players the Cowboys have done Top-30 visits with ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

  • Rasheen Ali, Running Back, Marshall
  • Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin
  • Emani Bailey, Running Back, TCU
  • Graham Barton, Offensive Guard, Duke
  • Trey Benson, Running Back, Florida State
  • Jonathon Brooks, Running Back, Texas
  • Brandon Coleman, Offensive Tackle, TCU
  • Junior Colson, Linebacker, Michigan
  • Edgerrin Cooper, Linebacker, Texas A&M
  • Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky
  • Troy Fautanu, Offensive Guard, Washington
  • Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Guard, Oregon State
  • Matt Goncalves, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh
  • Bucky Irving, Running Back, Oregon
  • Jordan Magee, Linebacker, Temple
  • Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon
  • Darius Robinson, Defensive Tackle, Missouri
  • Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Tackle, BYU
  • Trevin Wallace, Linebacker, Kentucky
  • Nathaniel Watson, Linebacker, Mississippi State
  • Payton Wilson, Linebacker, N.C. State

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Draft picks by round

The Cowboys will have seven picks in the upcoming Draft. They traded their fourth-rounder to the San Franisco 49ers during the 2023 preseason for Trey Lance:

  1. Round 1, 24th overall
  2. Round 2, 56th overall
  3. Round 3, 87th overall
  4. Round 5, 174th overall (compensatory pick)
  5. Round 6, 216th overall (compensatory pick)
  6. Round 7, 233rd overall (from Las Vegas Raiders)
  7. Round 7, 244th overall

2024 NFL Draft first round

Here's how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will go, barring any last-minute transactions:

  1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (via Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Edited by Bhargav
