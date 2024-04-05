Dallas Cowboys Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys have been shockingly quiet in free agency, not signing anyone of note except for Eric Kendricks and losing multiple key contributors like Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, and Leighton Vander Esch.

Speculation is that they are instead focusing on trying to extend Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for multiple years and millions of dollars.

Their primary method of reconstituting the roster seems to be the Draft. Their Top-30 visits, where they meet prospects whom they may have interest in, have been heavy on running backs, offensive linemen and linebackers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

So, who are the prospects Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones have been eyeing?

Dallas Cowboys' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft

These are the players the Cowboys have done Top-30 visits with ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Rasheen Ali, Running Back, Marshall

Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin

Emani Bailey, Running Back, TCU

Graham Barton, Offensive Guard, Duke

Trey Benson, Running Back, Florida State

Jonathon Brooks, Running Back, Texas

Brandon Coleman, Offensive Tackle, TCU

Junior Colson, Linebacker, Michigan

Edgerrin Cooper, Linebacker, Texas A&M

Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky

Troy Fautanu, Offensive Guard, Washington

Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Guard, Oregon State

Matt Goncalves, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

Bucky Irving, Running Back, Oregon

Jordan Magee, Linebacker, Temple

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon

Darius Robinson, Defensive Tackle, Missouri

Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Tackle, BYU

Trevin Wallace, Linebacker, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, Linebacker, Mississippi State

Payton Wilson, Linebacker, N.C. State

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Draft picks by round

The Cowboys will have seven picks in the upcoming Draft. They traded their fourth-rounder to the San Franisco 49ers during the 2023 preseason for Trey Lance:

Round 1, 24th overall Round 2, 56th overall Round 3, 87th overall Round 5, 174th overall (compensatory pick) Round 6, 216th overall (compensatory pick) Round 7, 233rd overall (from Las Vegas Raiders) Round 7, 244th overall

2024 NFL Draft first round

Here's how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will go, barring any last-minute transactions:

Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (via Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs