Dallas Cowboys Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys have been shockingly quiet in free agency, not signing anyone of note except for Eric Kendricks and losing multiple key contributors like Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, and Leighton Vander Esch.
Speculation is that they are instead focusing on trying to extend Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for multiple years and millions of dollars.
Their primary method of reconstituting the roster seems to be the Draft. Their Top-30 visits, where they meet prospects whom they may have interest in, have been heavy on running backs, offensive linemen and linebackers.
So, who are the prospects Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones have been eyeing?
Dallas Cowboys' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft
These are the players the Cowboys have done Top-30 visits with ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Rasheen Ali, Running Back, Marshall
- Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin
- Emani Bailey, Running Back, TCU
- Graham Barton, Offensive Guard, Duke
- Trey Benson, Running Back, Florida State
- Jonathon Brooks, Running Back, Texas
- Brandon Coleman, Offensive Tackle, TCU
- Junior Colson, Linebacker, Michigan
- Edgerrin Cooper, Linebacker, Texas A&M
- Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky
- Troy Fautanu, Offensive Guard, Washington
- Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Guard, Oregon State
- Matt Goncalves, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh
- Bucky Irving, Running Back, Oregon
- Jordan Magee, Linebacker, Temple
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon
- Darius Robinson, Defensive Tackle, Missouri
- Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Tackle, BYU
- Trevin Wallace, Linebacker, Kentucky
- Nathaniel Watson, Linebacker, Mississippi State
- Payton Wilson, Linebacker, N.C. State
Dallas Cowboys 2024 Draft picks by round
The Cowboys will have seven picks in the upcoming Draft. They traded their fourth-rounder to the San Franisco 49ers during the 2023 preseason for Trey Lance:
- Round 1, 24th overall
- Round 2, 56th overall
- Round 3, 87th overall
- Round 5, 174th overall (compensatory pick)
- Round 6, 216th overall (compensatory pick)
- Round 7, 233rd overall (from Las Vegas Raiders)
- Round 7, 244th overall
2024 NFL Draft first round
Here's how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will go, barring any last-minute transactions:
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings (via Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans)
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
- Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs