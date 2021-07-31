Dallas Cowboys training camp round-up: Cowboys realize squad depth conundrum after injury scare

The Dallas Cowboys entered 2021 NFL training camp with high hopes, with the return of the franchise quarterback, a stellar wide receiving core and a promising rookie linebacker who could be the face of the defense.

But just days into training camp practice, the Cowboys have had some injury scares that have made them think twice about the depth chart.

Dallas Cowboys training camp roundup: Depth chart necessities

The Dallas Cowboys were delighted with the recovery and return of starting quarterback Dak Prescott from a serious ankle injury. Just days into 2021 training camp, the franchise quarterback suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out of action for a short period of time. With that, the Cowboys were dealt with a lingering question from last season as to who the best backup quarterback option is.

Although it turned out that Prescott's injury is just a fatigue-related issue, it did cause some panic as to what the team would do if he were out for a significant period of time again.

The Cowboys turned to Garrett Gilbert to work with first-team reps, but his performance seemed to concern the Cowboys coaching staff. Now, it seems the team is looking for a veteran free agent quarterback, someone who can be relied upon, if need be.

One option could be Blake Bortles, who was recently released by the Green Bay Packers after Aaron Rodgers officially returned to the team.

While wide receiver is in another position with some injuries, the Cowboys seem to have plenty of depth to cover until the return of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

The offensive line position does have some depth issues. Tyron Smith and La'el Collins look to be locked in, but Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele haven't impressed at offensive tackle.

On the interior offensive line, Zack Martin hasn't been a participant in practice, which isn't a concern at the moment. Luckily, Connor Williams is versatile and Connor McGovern is slowly making improvements as well, but the Cowboys may still want to add some depth to the offensive line to ensure squad depth in case of unforeseen circumstances.

With the addition of Malik Hooker, the Dallas Cowboys defense seems to be off to a good start with new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. There is some depth on defense, which should prove valuable down the stretch.

