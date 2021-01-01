NFL Week 17: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants prediction, preview, team news, and more

It is Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season and the NFC East is yet to be determined. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Football Team are all fighting for the NFC East division title on Sunday.

Washington had the opportunity in Week 16 to end the playoff chances for the Giants and Cowboys but couldn't get the job done. Dallas and New York now play in a huge game on Sunday.

The winner of the Giants and Cowboys Week 17 meeting will be watching Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles' "Sunday Night Football" game very closely. Whether the Dallas Cowboys win or the New York Giants win, both teams will be Eagles fans on Sunday night.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Head-to-Head

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will meet for the 118th time in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season. Dallas has the head-to-head lead over the Giants 69-46-2. The Cowboys have had the upper hand in the last seven meetings between the two teams. Dallas has not lost to the New York Giants since the 2016 NFL Season.

Dallas Cowboys results this season: L W L L W L L L L W L L W W W

New York Giants results this season: L L L L L W L L W W W W L L

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Team News

Dallas Cowboys will be coming into their Week 17 meeting with the New York Giants with some defensive pieces listed as questionable. Cowboys safety Xavier Woods is nursing a ribs injury and was limited during practice on Wednesday. Leighton Vander Esch is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He did not practice for the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers is the main defensive player to be listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Peppers would be limited in practice for the Giants on Wednesday. Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Golden Tate are also listed questionable for the game against Dallas. Shepard and Engram were limited in practice on Wednesday and Golden Tate worked out with the training staff to help with his calf injury.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Projected Starters

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys:

QB: Andy Dalton

RB: Ezekiel Elliott

WR: Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb

TE: Dalton Schultz

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

New York Giants:

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Wayne Gallman

WR: Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Golden Tate

TE: Evan Engram

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Predictions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton has been playing great football in the last three weeks. Dalton has thrown seven touchdowns in the last three games for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys will need running back Ezekiel Elliott to record his first touchdown since Week 5.

If the New York Giants defense can get pressure on Andy Dalton and force him into turnovers they could beat Dallas. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones needs to play smart football and make right decisions. Wayne Gallman has the opportunity to have a big game against the Cowboys front seven.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys offensive talent continues to roll against the New York Giants in a close game.