Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants on Sunday at AT&T Stadium for the 117th game between the two NFC East franchises.
Both teams are off to a bad start this season -- the Cowboys are 1-3 and the Giants are 0-4 after four weeks -- and looking to pick up a much-needed divisional win.
Last week, the Cowboys mounted a big comeback but fell short against the Cleveland Browns, 49-38. The Giants lost a low-scoring affair to the Los Angeles Chargers, 17-9.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Head to Head
The Cowboys and Giants have played 117 games against each other, with the Cowboys leading the all-time series 68-46-2.
At home, the Cowboys have dominated the Giants with a 37-21-1 record.
In their latest encounter at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys ran away with a comfortable 35-17 victory last season.
Dallas Cowboys form guide in the league : L W L L
New York Giants form guide in the league : L L L L
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Team News
The Cowboys have just a couple of injuries to report this week, but one of them is major. Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tyron Smith will miss the rest of the season following neck surgery. Center Joe Looney didn't participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and is questionable for the game Sunday.
Out for Cowboys: Tyron Smith
Doubtful for Cowboys: Joe Looney
The Giants are pretty healthy, with only a couple of defensive players on the injury list. Linebacker Kyler Fackrell (neck) and safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle) were limited participants in Wednesday and Thursday practices, while linebacker Oshane Ximines (shoulder) was non-participant on both days.
Out for Giants: None
Doubtful for Giants: Kyler Fackrell, Jabrill Peppers, Oshane Ximines
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Predicted Starters
Dallas Cowboys:
QB: Dak Prescott
RB: Ezekiel Elliot, Tony Pollard
WR: Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup
TE: Dalton Schultz
New York Giants:
QB: Daniel Jones
RB: Devonta Freeman, Wayne Gallman
WR: Darius Slayton, Golden Tate
TE: Evan Engram
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Predictions
The Cowboys enter this game as favorites and rightly so. They have been prolific on offense, scoring 30-plus points in their last three games. The Giants' defense was run ragged two weeks ago by 49ers backup QB Nick Mullens of all people, and now they face Dak Prescott, who has thrown for 450-plus yards in his last three games.
Prediction: Cowboys for the W.Published 10 Oct 2020, 11:47 IST