Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles predictions, odds, and picks for Week 1 TNF clash

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The defending Super Bowl champions will rise their banner, but their NFC East divisional rivals will be trying to spoil the celebration. Here's a preview of the matchup along with how things could play out.
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Game Details
Fixture: Dallas Cowboys at Philadeelphia Eagles on TNF
Date & Time: Thursday, September 4th, 2025 at 8:20 PM ET
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread
Cowboys (+8.5)
Eagles (-8.5)
Moneyline
Cowboys (+350)
Eagles (-450)
Total
Over / Under (47.5)
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Picks
One of the most intriguing prop bets for this Week 1 matchup is to take over 37.5 receiving yards for Jake Ferguson. The tight end averaged 45 yards per game two years ago in his last season with Dak Prescott healthy. This makes the over a valuable pick this week.
Another strong option is to take over 33.5 rushing yards for Javonte Williams in his Cowboys debut. He is reportedly expected to serve as their starter against the Eagles, and while Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders could be in the mix for carries, his low betting total is an attractive bet.
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Injury Report
Cowboys
DT Perion Winfrey (Back) - OUT
Eagles
QB Tanner McKee (Thumb) - OUT
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Head-to-Head
The Cowboys lead the all-time series 74-58 over the Eagles. Dak Prescott has found succes against his divisional rivals, owing a 9-4 career record. Jalen Hurts has been less successful, but still solid, with a 4-3 record ahead of their Week 1 clash.
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction for Week 1
The Eagles will enter this Week 1 matchup as decently large favorites, but an upset is surely possible in a rivalry match. Prescott's career record against them suggests he has a shot of opening the 2025 NFL season with an underdog victory, despite the shocking departure of Micah Parsons.
The Cowboys also made a significant upgrade to their offense during the offseason, adding George Pickens to finally give them the explosive WR2 they have been seeking. The Eagles are essentially returning the same offense from last year, which isn't a bad thing, considering Saquon Barkley was the Offensive Player of the Year last season.
Prediction: Cowboys 26, Eagles 20
