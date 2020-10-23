The Dallas Cowboys are on the road for Week 7, visiting the Washington Football Team.

Both teams have had to adjust their offenses on the fly this season, with the Cowboys losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken ankle, and Washington benching Opening Day starting QB Dwayne Haskins due to ineffective play.

The Cowboys (2-4) were embarrassed at home on Monday night by the Arizona Cardinals, falling 38-10. Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliot uncharacteristically fumbled twice in the first half, which Arizona turned into 14 points on their ensuing drives.

Washington (1-5) was in prime position to win their second straight game last week against the New York Giants, as QB Kyle Allen found WR Cam Sims in the back of the end zone with 43 seconds remaining in the game to put them down by a point. Coach Ron Rivera decided to go for the win, but their two point conversion failed.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Head to Head

The Cowboys have had Washington’s number over the years, dating back to their first meeting in October 1960. The Cowboys lead the all time series 73-43-2.

In their last matchup in December 2019, Dallas blew out their NFC East division rivals 47-16, behind three touchdowns from QB Dak Prescott to WR Michael Gallup.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team News:

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton is looking to bounce back from a shaky game on Monday night, but he'll be missing a few offensive linemen. Left tackle Tyron Smith may not return this season after a suffering a neck injury, and his backup, Brandon Knight, is also likely to miss Sunday’s tilt. This is in addition to starting center Joe Looney remaining on IR, and starting guard Zach Martin going down with a concussion against the Cardinals.

Washington comes into this game with a slightly healthier group, but will be keeping an eye on tight end Logan Thomas’ condition. He has a neck injury, but was able to practice on Thursday. Standout rookie defensive end Chase Young is also nursing a groin injury, but is expected to play.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Projected Starters

Dallas Cowboys

QB: Andy Dalton

RB: Ezekiel Elliott

WR: Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb

TE: Dalton Schultz

Washington Football Team

QB: Kyle Allen

RB: Antonio Gibson

WR: Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman, Cam Sims

TE: Logan Thomas

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Prediction

The firepower Dallas has at the wide receiver and running back positions might be the best in the NFL on paper, but the mini-game of musical chairs the Cowboys have on their offensive line is cause for concern.

Washington ranks eighth in the NFL in total sacks with 16, led by defensive ends Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat, who have three sacks each. The Cowboys will have to prioritize the quick passing game and screen passes to slow down the Washington front.

Prediction: QB Andy Dalton will not have adequate time to get his receivers involved down the field due to constant pressure by the Washington front seven, and the Washington offense will make just enough plays to edge their division rivals. Washington 20, Dallas 17