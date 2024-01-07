Dallas Cowboys White House scandal: Revisiting infamous moment of $9,000,000,000 worth franchise

The Dallas Cowboys White House scandal is one of the darkest moments of Jerry Jones' ownership of "America's Team." The franchise is the most valuable sports organization in the world, worth $9 billion, and have won five Super Bowls in their illustrious history.

The last great Dallas Cowboys dynasty was in the early 1990s when the franchise won three Super Bowls in four years. During that period, the Cowboys were known to party off the field as hard as they played on it.

That's where the "White House" legend was born, and we will look at one of the most infamous parts of Dallas lore. So, without further ado, let's examine some next-level debauchery.

What was the Dallas Cowboys White House scandal?

According to Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin in an interview with Joe Buck, the "White House was a location players on the team bought near the practice facility to host numerous parties with a lot of illegal activities going on."

Irvin was in charge of the infamous house, and the Cowboys stars were known to frequent the location anytime they wanted to escape from their responsibilities at home.

The House was a two-story brown brick house in a cul-de-sac on Dorsett Drive, a field away from the Cowboys Valley Ranch practice facility. The rendezvous spot had five bedrooms, three baths and a two-car garage.

The spot was a major part of the Cowboys culture during their prime years, and the hedonistic parties lasted for several years. The players' partners were unaware, the cops seemingly had no clue, and the media kept their mouths shut.

The end of the Cowboys' White House

A few months after the Cowboys captured Super Bowl XXX, Michael Irvin and Alfredo Roberts were nabbed at a hotel with two ladies and had in their possession marijuana, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. That was just the beginning.

A few weeks after the hotel bust, Dallas defensive tackle Leon Lett called Irvin and informed him that he thought someone had breached the rendevous spot. Irvin was skeptical about Lett's fears, but a few weeks later, the White House was covered in an investigative story on the local news.

Jerry Jones confronted Irvin about the White House, and the future Hall of Famer came clean. That marked the end of the infamous house, as the billionaire promptly banned the parties.

Michael Irvin later went to court for the hotel bust and pled no contest. Irvin was handed a $10,000 fine and ordered to perform 800 hours of community service. The NFL also dished out some punishment, suspending the superstar wide receiver for the first five games of the 1996 season. The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since.

As for the White House, the infamous house still stands, though its notorious parties are a thing of the past. The house remains at the end of a cul-de-sac named for the Dallas Cowboys' great running back, Tony Dorsett.

Behind the house runs a canal, and behind the canal is the Cowboys' Valley Ranch headquarters. The location is more peaceful these days, and it serves as a reminder of the crazy 90s filled with Super Bowl wins, insane parties and the dualistic legacy of "America's Team."