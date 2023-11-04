Dalton Kincaid or TJ Hockenson: Who should you start in Week 9 fantasy football?

Dalton Kincaid and TJ Hockenson will go on the road with their respective teams for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Kincaid and the Buffalo Bills will visit the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff.

Meanwhile, Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings will travel to Atlanta to play against the Falcons. Which of the two tight ends has the better chance of delivering the most fantasy football points? While there’s an answer to that question, the difference is negligible.

Is Dalton Kincaid a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid

While the Bills had mixed results in the last two games, Kincaid’s game has been improving. He caught all eight passes thrown at him for 75 yards in their loss to the New England Patriots. A week later, he had five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Those are his two highest totals in seven games this season. His involvement in the Buffalo offense is increasing, translating to more fantasy points. If his highest total in the first five weeks is 9.3, Dalton Kincaid had 15.5 points in PPR mode in Week 7 and 17.5 points in Week 8.

Kincaid and the Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. Cincinnati gives up the most fantasy points for tight ends, surrendering an average of 12.8 points per game. Cincinnati’s struggles in neutralizing the opponent’s passing game make Dalton Kincaid a good fantasy pick in Week 9.

Is TJ Hockenson a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson

The Vikings are on a three-game winning streak before losing Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury. Hockenson’s resurgence has been a massive contributor to their success. In his first six games, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end averaged 50.6 yards per game.

Though in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, Hockenson had 11 catches for 86 yards, translating to 19.6 fantasy points in PPR mode. A week later, he had six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown, resulting in 20.8 points. TJ Hockenson’s momentum makes him a good fantasy pick in Week 9.

Dalton Kincaid vs TJ Hockenson: Who should I start in Week 9 fantasy football?

Dalton Kincaid vs TJ Hockenson - Fantasy Football Week 9 Projections

While Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer suggests that TJ Hockenson is a better option than Dalton Kincaid, their discrepancy is half a point. Hockenson is projected to get 11.8 points on five catches for 51 yards. Meanwhile, Kincaid is projected to have four catches for 44 yards.

As Joshua Dobbs takes over from Cousins, Hockenson will remain a vital cog in Minnesota’s offense. In Week 9, the Vikings will face the Atlanta Falcons, ranked 14th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that the Bengals surrender 232.1 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.