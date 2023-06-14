Life has been different for Dalvin Cook during the offseason, with the running back living in a different vibe than the Minnesota Vikings due to his contract and, ultimately, released from the team. This is the first time that Cook hits free agency in his career.

While the running back will certainly find a new home before the start of the season - and perhaps even before the start of training camps, this is not something that he's used to do.

Speaking about the process with Tom Pelissero at the Rich Eisen show, Cook compared his current life to a lot of things that happen in the videogame.

“I play Madden a lot and I do free agency… we bid on players and stuff like that, but going through this process in real life, we kind of feel like a video game. To me is funny. It’s like this is the next step in my life, I had a lot of people to reach out to me these past weeks, these past few months, just to reach out and see what I was thinking. But it's been there's, just a lot of people reaching out.”

Why did the Vikings released Dalvin Cook?

The salary wasn't matching his performance anymore, and Minnesota also has Alexander Mattison waiting on the wings - when he was giving a chance to play, he impressed. Cook had one of the league's biggest salaries and the Vikings are short on salary cap, easing his way into the season.

The running back can now pick his own destiny

There are many teams who could use his services. The Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are all possible options if he settles into a RB2 role, especially because it looks like he doesn't have the legs to produce as an elite running back anymore.

Still, the New England Patriots look like the best option, especially if you consider how much Bill Belichick loves to stack running backs and he needs a true compliment to Rhamondre Stevenson. The Miami Dolphins are touted as a possible route as well, but it doesn't make sense considering the team needs.

