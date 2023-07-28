Dalvin Cook's injury history explored: What are Aaron Rodgers' Jets signing up for?

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, there are rumors that former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook might find himself in a new city soon. After his release from the Vikings, Cook is now a free agent, and the New York Jets have expressed interest in signing him.

He is set to visit the Jets team facility for further discussions, as the team needs a solid running back following Breece Hall's injury setback. Hall, a promising rookie from the previous season, is still recovering from an ACL tear, leaving the Jets searching for reliable alternatives in their backfield.

Considering Dalvin Cook's injury history, questions arise about what exactly the Jets would be getting if they sign him. Cook has dealt with various injuries throughout his career, and it's crucial for the Jets to evaluate his health and longevity before finalizing any deal.

Past injuries of Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Dalvin Cook as the 41st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. However, his journey with the team has been plagued by several injury setbacks.

2017

In his rookie year, Cook's impressive start was halted when he suffered a torn ACL during a Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

Dalvin Cook's knee injury in 2017

2018

The following year, in 2018, Cook faced another setback with a hamstring injury, sidelining him for five games. He made a comeback in Week 9 and managed to finish the season on the field.

2019

In 2019, a shoulder injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers kept him out for the final two regular-season games. He later returned for the playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

2020

In 2020, Cook encountered a groin injury during a Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks, causing him to miss the subsequent Week 6 game. However, he recovered in time for Week 8 after the team's bye week.

2021

The 2021 season was no different, as Cook had to battle through an ankle injury during the Week 2 game against the Cardinals and later suffered a torn labrum in a Week 12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Consequently, he was forced to sit out four games during the season.

Dalvin Cook's injury in 2021

Despite these injury challenges, Cook's stood out in 2022. He showcased his abilities and durability, starting in all 17 games and amassing an impressive 1,173 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

As Cook's career progresses, teams, including the Jets, who are reportedly interested in him, will undoubtedly want him on their side.

The Jets' new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, agreed to a $75 million, two-year contract, taking a $35 million pay cut to aid team flexibility. This allows them to offer Dalvin Cook around $9 million for 2023.