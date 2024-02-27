Damon Arnette contract: How much did ex-Raiders CB earn in NFL career?

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, Damon Arnette was one of his draft class's most sought-after cornerback prospects. The Ohio State alum had the size, speed and skill to be a Pro Bowl-caliber defensive back if he could stay focused professionally.

Unfortunately, it's looking more likely by the day that Damon Arnette has played his last snap in the National Football League. Hence, following his latest arrest for allegedly possessing drugs and a firearm, let's look at what he earned in his brief professional football career. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How much has Damon Arnette earned in the NFL?

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Damon Arnette in the first round of the 2020 Draft.

Following his selection, Arnette signed a four-year, $13.42 million deal. The deal included a $7.32 million signing bonus, $13.42 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3.35 million

Here's a closer look at his contract during his tenure with the Raiders:

Contract Signing Bonus Average Salary Total Guarantees Guaranteed at Signing Free Agent 4 yr(s) / $13,418,540 $7,318,940 $3,354,635 $13,418,540 $13,418,540 2025 / UFA

As for his deal with the Miami Dolphins:

Contract Signing Bonus Average Salary Total Guarantees Guaranteed at Signing Free Agent 1 yr(s) / $36,800 Nil $36,800 Nil Nil Nil

Damon Arnette's career timeline

Damon Arnette started his organized football career at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

He played the linebacker and wide receiver positions. Arnette was a consensus three-star recruit coming out of high school and had his fair share of collegiate offers. While initially committed to South Carolina, he flipped the commitment to Ohio State on national signing day.

On joining a stacked Ohio State Buckeyes team, Arnette redshirted his true freshman season. The next season, he earned his stripes as a backup defensive back on the squad.

Arnette kept progressing in the depth chart, and by his third season, the Dallas, Texas, native was a crucial part of Ohio's defense. Arnette ended his collegiate football career with back-to-back seasons of being the Buckeye's most productive cornerback. He was named the second-team All-Big Ten in his final collegiate season.

The Las Vegas Raiders loved what they saw on the gridiron and selected Arnette in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He dealt with numerous injury issues in his rookie season so he couldn't help the Raiders much.

However, in year two, Arnette was the team's backup cornerback, behind Casey Hayward and Trayvon Mullen. Arnette only played four games in his sophomore season before the Raiders released him following a gun-waving and death threat-spewing incident on Instagram Live.

Arnette has been on the practice squad rosters of the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs since his release from the Raiders. Unfortunately, the former highly touted prospect hasn't played a snap in the league since getting released on Nov. 8, 2021.