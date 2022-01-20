Where would Dan Quinn be a better fit as HC? Vikings or Broncos?

Dan Quinn , who is the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, is a hot name in NFL coaching cycles right now. Quinn, who used to coach the Atlanta Falcons, became the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys this past offseason and transformed this Cowboys team from one of the worst defenses in the league to one of the best.

Now, the former Falcons head coach is on the radar of several teams, two of them being the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.

But which team is Dan Quinn likely to pick if offered the job? Let's examine the two teams involved.

What is the upside for Dan Quinn coaching the Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings probably have more of an upside than the Broncos. The Vikings are just two years removed from making the playoffs and have lost several games this year by just a few points, one of them being against Quinn and the Cowboys during a Sunday night game.

The only question Quinn would likely have to deal with is would he keep quarterback Kirk Cousins or move on to someone else either in the draft or in free agency?

He would also have to deal with drafting a few pieces to upgrade the Vikings defense, which is why they struggled a lot this year, giving up leads in the closing minutes of ball games.

Still, they may be the best option for Quinn.

What is the upside for Dan Quinn coaching the Broncos?

The Denver Broncos, on the the other hand, have a lot of upside primarily because of their defense.

The Broncos still had enough pieces this season to have a pretty good defense this year, even with them trading former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller to the L.A. Rams.

Like the Vikings, however, the Broncos have a big decision to make at quarterback. They have Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, but neither seem ready to lead this team into the playoffs or to a Super Bowl.

Quinn's first major decision would be whether to draft another quarterback or do they search for one in free agency?

Rumors have been floating around since last season that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have the Broncos on his list of potential teams he may be interested in if he decides to move on after this season.

But that's taking a huge risk, especially if Rodgers decides to stay in Green Bay. Quinn could also go after his former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in free agency and bring him there if he takes the job.

The only question now is, what does Dan Quinn want to do?

