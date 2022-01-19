NFL Trade Rumors: 3 most likely landing spots for Kirk Cousins revealed

Kirk Cousins is a top name in the NFL quarterback sweepstakes this coming offseason. Much of the attention is currently focused on Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. But it's very possible that both stars will stay with their respective teams.

Cousins is in a much different boat because the Minnesota Vikings just fired both their head coach and general manager. That signals the desire for the entire franchise to chart out on a new course and in a different direction. Such a thing is hard to do with a veteran quarterback making $35 million on an expiring deal.

Thus, the trade rumors surrounding him abound. Teams in need of a bridge quarterback can send some draft capital to Minnesota as the Vikings potentially rebuild at the position.

A recent report via The Athletic has identified three teams, in particular, linked to the veteran.

The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely trade partners for Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins this offseason. Per the @TheAthletic The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely trade partners for Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins this offseason. #NFL Per the @TheAthletic The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely trade partners for Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins this offseason. #NFL https://t.co/Qvlb7MH0G8

The Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Pittsburgh Steelers are all connected to the quarterback, and all three teams stand out as perfect fits.

3 NFL teams linked to Kirk Cousins in trade rumors

The Broncos are linked to just about every available quarterback this offseason. The team has failed to develop a player under center since losing Peyton Manning to retirement and has continually tried to go with veteran options to no avail. Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, and Teddy Bridgewater have also failed to stick, and Drew Lock is the latest young quarterback to fall short of expectations.

Getting Cousins for one season allows the Broncos to chase a postseason berth while still trying to develop a younger option. However, a solid season could mean they stick with Cousins for a few years. Otherwise, the Broncos may just go out and try to find yet another veteran.

Denver Broncos 365 @DailyBroncos I don’t know who needs to hear this, but trading for Kirk Cousins and taking on $35M in 2022 cap would be an absolutely horrendous move for this organization #Broncos I don’t know who needs to hear this, but trading for Kirk Cousins and taking on $35M in 2022 cap would be an absolutely horrendous move for this organization #Broncos

The Panthers are an interesting team in this discussion because a trade could mean Sam Darnold heads to Minnesota. He is set to play on his fifth-year option, and exercising that already looks like a huge mistake by Carolina.

Matt Rhule is desperate to save his job and can make the argument the quarterback play has not yet been good enough in his two seasons. Pairing Cousins with Christian McCaffrey could be a recipe for success.

Finally, the Steelers are an obvious option here. They never established a succession plan for Ben Roethlisberger, unless one considers Mason Rudolph a proper successor. Cousins would instantly show up to a team ready to win and one that has not had a losing season under Mike Tomlin.

This scenario would prevent a wasted year in Pittsburgh while top talents like T.J. Watt, Chase Claypool, and Najee Harris are in their respective primes. Going with Rudolph or Haskins may also be enough to break plenty of fans in Pittsburgh after so many years with Roethlisberger under center.

