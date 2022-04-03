REPORT: House Oversight Committee finds Dan Snyder owned Commanders to have withheld visiting team ticket revenue

Ever since getting their new name, Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders have been seeking to also get a new reputation on the field as well as off of it.

According to a new report from A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, it appears as though the more things change, the more they stay the same as the team is being accused of withholding visiting team ticket revenue.

Perez's report, which stems from information from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, accuses Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the team of keeping money from ticket sales from opposing teams.

The rule states that 40% of all visiting team's ticket revenue is placed into a type of fund and dispersed and shared with the other 32 NFL teams.

At least one member of the Congressional investigation has reported that the team has not committed to sharing the entire 40% that is required by the league.

The news for the Commanders seems to be getting worse by the quarter. Two months ago, six former employees of the team made new claims of sexual harassment against Snydey.

Melanie Coburn, a former cheerleader on the team, is one of six employees who testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform about the alleged sexual harassment and negative treatment she received from Snyder and other team officials.

"We were exploited over and over," said Coburn. "I came forward at great personal risk.”

Coburn had a lot to say about her tenure under Daniel Snyder, including the following:

"Daniel Snyder should not be managing any human beings."

Ultimately, the NFL fined Snyder $10 million and required him to step away from day-to-day operations by handing duties over to his wife.

Can Daniel Snyder's Washington Commanders win the NFC East next season?

Colts agree to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders.

The Washington franchise took its first relevant step in the offseason to getting better in 2022 by trading multiple draft picks for quarterback Carson Wentz, who played last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz only played with the Colts for a single season as he was unable to get their franchise to the playoffs least season by losing its last two games to the Las Vegas Raiders and the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former signal caller for the Philadelphia Eagles will now get another fresh start and a chance to reddem himself as well as a once proud franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 2005.

The defense is the calling card for the franchise and the team will get back star edge rusher Chase Young, who was out for most of last season due to injury. Young teams with fellow edge rusher Montez Sweat to form one of the best pass rushing duos in the league.

Last season, the team finished with a record of 7-10 and dropped four of their last five games. The team hopes that the addition of Carson Wentz to an offense that has good pieces such as receiver Terry McLaurin can compete with the Dallas Cowboys for the division title.

