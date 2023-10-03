Daniel Jones piles up interceptions for toothless New York Giants as massive deal looks like big mistake

Daniel Jones just had an absolute nightmare-fueled performance in the Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." The New York Giants could only muster up three points as the Seattle defense outclassed them in every manner in the 24-3 loss.

Devon Witherspoon's 97-yard pick-six late in the third quarter when New York trailed 14-3 was soul-crushing. Seattle's second interception with 8:39 remaining compiled the misery, leading to a Seahawks field goal.

Jones finished 27-for-34 for 203 yards and the two interceptions. He also lost a fumble, his fourth of the season.

This is the fourth week in a row that the Giants (1-3) have had a massive deficit heading into the locker room at halftime. They fixed it against the Cardinals (winning 31-28), but not against the Cowboys, 49ers and Seahawks. They didn't score a touchdown in any of the three losses.

Forcing Daniel Jones into throwing the ball in the second quarter is what every opposing defensive coordinator wants. The quarterback has never shown that he can consistently cut teams apart as he has not thrown more than 15 touchdowns since his rookie campaign (24).

Giants fans fear that making the playoffs last season was a fluke. Jones was not electric last year but only threw five interceptions and cut down on his trademark fumbling (46 in five seasons, including 19 in his rookie season in 2019 and 10 in his second season).

Six interceptions through the first four weeks is closer to what Eli Manning was in the late stretch of his career. Jones has thrown 40 career interceptions.

The Giants already find themselves at the bottom of the NFC East and have terrifying games coming up against the Dolphins (3-1) and Bills (3-1). It's very plausible New York could lose both those games by 30 points, and then things will truly get nasty.

Daniel Jones's contract is mind-boggling

More than $40 million is coming the way of Daniel Jones following his new deal in the last season. The four-year extension was put to paper in March after the Giants made the playoffs and even won a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Several quarterbacks have now jumped Jones in yearly earnings, but there was a period when Jones was one of the NFL's highest-paid players.

Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and a host of other quarterbacks have struck new deals with their teams. Those quarterbacks have shown their value. but has Daniel Jones done the same? Only five interceptions was great last year, but just about any quarterback in the league could throw 15 touchdowns in 17 games.

The Giants have committed to Jones for the long-term, and it's looking so far like a massive mistake.