Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is will open his checkbook to build a new stadium

The Washington Football Team and owner Daniel Snyder have made a lot of changes to the side over the last two years and they are planning another change to their franchise. Daniel Snyder has now gone on tour to find ideas for a new stadium for the team.

Snyder is yet to pick a location or develop any blueprints for the new stadium, which will be built in Washington. He does, however, have a vision and is doing his rounds to get more ideas to put the new stadium together.

TMZ Sports caught up with both Daniel Snyder and Washington Football Team president Jason Wright while they were doing their tours. Snyder and Wright had the following to say about their plans.

"We're touring stadiums. We're coming West Coast and touring. There's about 12 of us and we're just looking to build a new venue back home in D.C., Virginia, Maryland," said Daniel Snyder.

"We're taking inspiration from everywhere. Because if we're going to do something that our fans really deserve, which is cutting edge and innovative, we're going to take in all the ideas. So, we're absorbing," added Wright.

Washington has played at the FedExField since 1997. This isn't the first time that Daniel Snyder has researched building a new stadium for the team. Snyder privately toured both the Atlanta Falcons' new stadium and the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium after they were built.

Daniel Snyder and team president Jason Wright just returned from Los Angeles, where they visited SoFi Stadium. Snyder and Wright are not going to stop with stadiums in the United States as they plan on visiting Europe to look for inspiration before they build a new stadium for the team.

What is Daniel Snyder's net worth?

Washington Redskins v Miami Dolphins

According to Forbes, Daniel Snyder has a net worth of $2.6 billion. The Washington Football Team owner is a self-made billionaire. After dropping out of college, Dan Snyder started his own business, Snyder Communications.

Snyder eventually ended up selling Snyder Communications to a French Firm, Havas. He received $2.1 billion in stock for the sale of his company. Snyder then purchased the Washington Redskins for $750 million and has raised the team's value to $3.4 billion.

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder purchases $100 million yacht complete with an IMAX theater on board:https://t.co/SEPS5Y7tWn pic.twitter.com/W2SS4UksLk — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 19, 2019

Daniel Snyder made a huge purchase in 2019 when he bought a new yacht that cost $192 million. His expensive yacht even has an IMAX theater on board. Snyder's net worth of $2.6 billion means the Washington Football Team have the funds to build a near-perfect stadium in the future.