Danny McCray's net worth: How much did the NFL safety earn? 

Danny McCray is making quite the impression on the Survivor series' 41st season. The former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears player is in a solid position in the final seven, as he has not often been targeted.

While Danny McCray is indeed making quite a splash on TV, it has got people wondering about his career in the NFL prior to that. He was not the most famous name, so how much did he earn? And what was his net worth prior to appearing on TV? If you are one of those people who have been pondering these questions, fret no more, because all you need to know about Danny McCray is right here.

Danny McCray has a net worth of 1 million USD

By most estimates, Danny McCray has a net worth of 1 million USD. While it may not be as high as some other former NFL players, it must be noted that Danny McCray had a decidedly mixed career in the NFL.

He went undrafted in 2010 and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys. He played there from 2010-2013 and was the leader in special teams tackles for two consecutive seasons. The team against whom he would make his debut as a strong safety, the Chicago Bears, would later go on to sign him in 2013 for their special teams.

In 2014, he spent one season with the Bears and then returned to Dallas for 2015 before his contract was not renewed. It must also be noted that, in 2013, he took a paycut from the Dallas Cowboys to avoid being waived. Despite a short NFL career and having to take lesser pay to remain in the league, he earned an estimated 3.6 million USD across his career.

His TV career looks to be going much better than his NFL career, though, in terms of exposure. Danny McCray has remained under the radar by not being too outspoken. He has also not shown his physical prowess to the extent that one would expect from a professional athlete. That has worked in Danny McCray's favor since it has made the other contestants ignore the threat he possesses.

He’s played a solid game and is a few episodes away from possibly a million bucks! @OldRowLSU Former Tiger Danny McCray is at the Final 8 of this season of Survivor!He’s played a solid game and is a few episodes away from possibly a million bucks! #GeauxDanny Former Tiger Danny McCray is at the Final 8 of this season of Survivor! He’s played a solid game and is a few episodes away from possibly a million bucks! #GeauxDanny @OldRowLSU https://t.co/j0ceE56p7F

He is in a good position to be named the "Sole Survivor," which, if he were to do so, would double his net worth, as it would net him 1 million USD. We at Sportskeeda wish him all the best.

