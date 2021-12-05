"I ain't gonna do it" - Colts player Darius Leonard reveals why he refused to trash talk and celebrate against Tom Brady 

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is known to talk trash while on the field and his play has backed up that talk. Leonard was the Colts’ second-round pick (36th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State.

In 2018, he was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year as he led the league in combined tackles with 163 and solo tackles with 111. That same season, the New England Patriots won Super Bowl 53 and the quarterback was the same one the Colts faced in Week 12: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“With him, you have to show respect.” #Colts #Bucs Darius Leonard adds that he was talking to Tom Brady throughout the game, trying to pick up tips on how he reads defenses from the all-time great.“With him, you have to show respect.” @WISH_TV Darius Leonard adds that he was talking to Tom Brady throughout the game, trying to pick up tips on how he reads defenses from the all-time great. “With him, you have to show respect.” @WISH_TV #Colts #Bucs

Darius Leonard: “I ain’t gonna do it”

The linebacker possesses a skill that is quite supernatural in that of having the capability to cause fumbles with a precise strike at the football. He made great use of that skill to generate a first-quarter turnover once Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin made strides up the field after catching a pass from Brady. Leonard forced a fumble and was recovered by safety Andrew Sendejo.

It was Leonard’s fifth forced fumble of the season, which is the best in the NFL. That play also gave an introspection which served as a standard example of the respect players have for Brady. After creating a turnover or a big play, Leonard celebrates, but he told a teammate:

"I got the punch-out, right? So, you know how I always go celebrate. He's right here, you know how I talk s---. I said, ain't gonna do it. I got too much respect for him. I ain't gonna do it."

When a referee questioned Leonard about his method of creating fumbles, the two-time All-Pro linebacker explained:

"The ball just be loose. It's all about hand-eye (coordination), that's it. They're looking for me to hit them and not protect the ball."

In the offseason, Leonard takes up training in boxing. On top of his five forced fumbles, he has two interceptions. The Buccaneers outscored the Colts 24 points to seven for the game, winning 38-31. In the loss, the Colts had five turnovers (two interceptions by quarterback Carson Wentz and three fumbles).

