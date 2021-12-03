"It's all clean foods" - Rob Gronkowski simply admires Tom Brady's strict diet 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, at age 32, is still playing at a high level at his position. The same can be said of his longtime teammate, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

At age 44, Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and in the conversation for another league MVP award, which would be the fourth of his career.

According to Gronkowski, part of the reason for his current success is that he started to eliminate specific foods out of his diet by looking at Brady and adhering to a couple of the quarterback's health patterns.

Gronkowski on Brady’s diet: "It's all clean foods"

In an interview to endorse his cleats, the four-time All-Pro tight end had this to say about Brady's diet:

"I just learned that over time by watching [Brady] eat, obviously everything he's putting in his body from deserts to the meal that he's eating is all clean products, it's all clean foods.”

Gronkowski also stated that the biggest sacrifice he made when it comes to certain foods is processed sugar. He spoke about how he has adjusted to life without processed sugar and some alternatives:

"I love desserts, but it has to all be naturally grown ingredients. I'll have sugar, but it has to be some organic cane sugar, or organic brown sugar, not some synthetic sugar or high-fructose corn syrup. Just all natural products, all-natural food."

The tight end has had the opportunity to observe Brady for a number of years as Gronkowski and Brady were teammates for nine years in New England with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls. Gronkowski momentarily stepped away from the NFL following the 2018 season, but reunited with Brady in Tampa last year.

Raul Martinez @RaulNBCBoston Gronk on changing to the Brady diet. "I look at him & he turns 40 tomorrow & runs around like he’s younger than me.So it’s pretty obvious." Gronk on changing to the Brady diet. "I look at him & he turns 40 tomorrow & runs around like he’s younger than me.So it’s pretty obvious." https://t.co/mJsqYhXFJS

So far this season, the 2014 AP Comeback Player of the Year has 29 receptions for 378 receiving yards with four touchdowns and 72.5 catch percentage. His teammate is having a great year himself as Brady is first in the NFL with 30 touchdown passes, second in passing yards with 3403, and sixth in passer rating at 103.1.

Together, Brady and Gronkowski have connected for 102 touchdowns (88 in the regular season and 14 in the postseason) and four Lombardi trophies. They have great chemistry and know one another like the one knows the back of their hand.

Now, both have that same chemistry off the field as they have on, thanks to Gronkowski being a teammate on Brady’s diet.

