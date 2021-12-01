"It kind of pisses me off" - Tom Brady reveals the ONE thing that makes him jealous of Rob Gronkowski

Even at 44, Tom Brady's NFL career is going as strong as ever. One of the reasons behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's continued dominance in the NFL is the way he conducts himself throughout the year, including in the offseason. It's true, Brady does treat his body like a temple. Unlike other NFL athletes, Brady's diet is well-documented as he has been transparent about his training methods, diet and health with personal trainer Alex Guerrero.

Meanwhile, Brady's teammate and good friend Rob Gronkowski is another elite athlete who is well-known for his well-built, jacked physique. The star tight end returned to the NFL after retiring in 2019 due to 'pain and injuries' he had suffered throughout his career. Brady was adamant to reunited with Gronkowski as the New England Patriots traded him to the Buccaneers in 2020.

It was reported that Gronkowski too followed Brady's diet for a brief period. In fact, Brady even cooked Gronkowski's meals to make sure the hard-partying star followed a strict food and alcohol diet. Both Brady and Gronkowski have been vocal about their fitness regime and diet ever since.

In a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Brady pointed out how Gronkowski was able to maintain his physique despite gorging on peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches. Brady said:

"He’s a freak. It’s funny, I pride myself on being nutritious and treating my body like a temple. And here’s Gronk, he’s a machine. He puts anything into (his body), any preservative, and it’s obviously so effective. It kind of pisses me off that I’m sitting here counting almond intake, and he’s wolfing down peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches like they’re going out of style.”

Why is Tom Brady jealous of Rob Gronkowski?

Just a few days ago, the Buccaneers shared the Friendship Test 2.0 video on YouTube, where Brady spoke highly of Gronkowski's incredible physique. He was asked: "If you could be Gronk for a day, what would you do?"

Brady jokingly admitted he wanted to be ripped like Gronkowski. He said:

“Oh, really? I know what I would do. This is so easy. If I were Gronk for a day, this is definitely what I would do,” Brady said.

“I mean, God bless him. I don’t blame him. I would, too. I wouldn’t own a shirt. I’ll just be ripped all day, have all the girls drooling.”

Brady and Gronkowski have played together for a long time. First with the Patriots and now with the Buccaneers. Over the years, the duo has developed fantastic on-field and off-field camaraderie. As per Statmuse, Brady and Gronkowski have played a total of 134 games, with the tight end catching 587 passes for 8,728 receiving yards and 91 touchdowns. Last season, they helped the Buccaneers topple favorites Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory.

Just last week, Brady and the fit-again Gronk connected seven times for 123 yards against the Indianapolis Colts. The Buccaneers (8-3) now travel to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 13. Thanks to a blistering performance by Brady, the Buccaneers thrashed the Falcons 48-25 at home in September.

