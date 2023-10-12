Darren Waller injury update: Latest on Giants TE for Week 6 fantasy football

Darren Waller was one of the most desirable tight end targets during fantasy football drafts ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

He was acquired by the New York Giants during the offseason to basically serve as their WR1, though he plays a different position. However, Waller has failed to live up to the hype though five games so far and now has another obstacle ahead of Week 6.

He began the Giants' practice week by missing their first session on Wednesday with a reported hamstring injury. His initial inactivity will put his availability in jeopardy this week, though he still has some time to potentially clear his injury designation.

Darren Waller injury update

Darren Waller

The New York Giants opened their Week 6 practice sessions on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Darren Waller was unfortunately a non-participant with an apparent hamstring injury. He has a history of hamstring issues, so the diagnosis was a bit concerning for the both Giants as well as his fantasy football managers.

Waller received a much more positive update when he returned to the following practice session on Thursday. The Giants claimed to simply be giving their tight end a routine maintenance day in an attempt to prevent his chronic hamstring issues from flaring up again.

His status should still be monitored throughout the week, but his return to practice is a good sign for his potential availability.

What happened to Darren Waller?

Waller injury

It's unlcear when exactly Waller allegedly aggravated his hamstring, especially considering he completed the entire game last week against the Miami Dolphins.

He also posted his best performance of the 2023 fantasy football season so far in the game against Miami. The Giants star set new season-highs with eight receptions on 11 targets for 86 yards on his way to a strong TE7 finish in PPR leagues.

If Waller did in fact tweak his hamstring at some point during the game, his status for Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills could be in jeopardy.

This would be devastating news for his fantasy football managers. Waller would be in a good matchup to build off of his season-best performance in a game script that would likely command plenty of targets.

When will Darren Waller return?

Waller update

Waller returned to practice for the Giants on Thursday after missing just one session. As a result, he would appear to have a strong chance of suiting up in Week 6 against the Bills.

Fantasy football managers are hoping that it was simply a routine day of rest to manage his long-term health, especially considering his extensive injury history.

If Waller did suffer a hamstring injury during his Week 5 matchup with Dolphins, he could potentially be facing an extended absence.

Early signs indicate that's not the case. However, fantasy football managers should monitor his practice activity and potential listing on the official injury report to get a better idea about his Week 6 availability.

