Davante Adams to the Cowboys? Exploring possibility of Jerry Jones’ team getting the star WR

The New York Jets' decision to part ways with Aaron Rodgers has sparked debate, and it raises questions about the future of star receiver Davante Adams.

Adams' midseason reunion with Rodgers in New York gave fans a glimpse of their Green Bay magic. The veteran receiver caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

Adams, 32, carries a $38 million annual cap hit over the next few seasons. These financial commitments clash with the Jets' rebuilding timeline, making a trade or release increasingly likely.

The salary structure remains a key issue. ESPN estimates Davante Adams could land a more modest deal, possibly "$15 million for one guaranteed year" — significantly lower than his current contract. Reports also indicate his West Coast ties could influence talks.

Compensation on trade seems palatable. The Jets could receive a 2025 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2026 fourth-round pick, which could become a third-round choice based on performance.

The Dallas Cowboys are an interesting option. Following their 7-10 record in 2024, Jerry Jones is under pressure to follow through on his advertised "all-in" strategy, which did not materialize last offseason.

The impact Davante Adams can bring to the Cowboys

One of the Cowboys’ biggest issues in recent years has been the lack of a strong No. 2 receiver to complement Dak Prescott’s connection with CeeDee Lamb, a source told Marca.com earlier this week.

ESPN's Dan Graziano pointed out this potential match on Get Up on Feb. 20:

"He's at the point where he's not gonna be able to do all the things he used to be able to do, but still, he can contribute in a lot of ways. You saw him have some big games down the stretch for the Jets."

CeeDee Lamb anchored Dallas's passing attack with his fourth straight 1,000-yard season in 2024. Outside of Lamb, new coach Brian Schottenheimer has minimal receiving talent to work with.

Davante Adams proved his continued impact in 2024, totaling more than 1,000 yards between Las Vegas and New York. The six-time Pro Bowler would provide Dallas with arguably the NFL's most potent receiving tandem.

