Davante Adams injury update: Latest on Raiders WR for Fantasy Football Week 2

The 2022 NFL season was vindicating for Davante Adams. While he was a two-time All-Pro before joining the Las Vegas Raiders, he finally proved that he is an elite wide receiver without Aaron Rodgers. He earned his third First Team All-Pro selection in his first season with the AFC West squad.

However, he performed modestly in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Last year’s receiving touchdowns leader did not have a scoring catch while finishing with 66 yards. Can he do better in Week 2? The answer remains uncertain, given his latest injury.

Did Davante Adams practice today?

The six-time Pro Bowler skipped Wednesday’s practice due to a foot injury. The severity of the damage is unknown, and there was no indication he was in pain during their season opener against the Denver Broncos. Letting him skip practice might be the Raiders approach to keeping him healthy.

His status for Friday’s practice will be highly anticipated. If Davante Adams suits up and joins the team, he will likely play in Week 2. If he doesn’t, he might miss the game and some succeeding matches, depending on how grave his foot injury is.

What happened to Davante Adams?

The Raiders reported that Adams is dealing with a foot injury. He was one of three Raiders wide receivers who did not partake in Wednesday’s practice. Jakobi Meyers is out with a concussion, while DeAndre Carter has knee issues.

Last month, the former Fresno State standout suffered a right leg injury during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. He limped off the field after that injury, which he got through contact with 49ers defensive players Charvarius Ward and Oren Burks.

However, the injury wasn’t too serious, and he could play in Week 1 against the Broncos. He looks forward to suiting up again in Week 2 when the Raiders face the Buffalo Bills.

When will Davante Adams return?

Everyone invested in Davante Adams should know his status for Week 2 by Friday. Whether he will be a full or limited participant, showing up at practice means he will likely play against the Bills. If not, he might not suit up against the AFC East squad that dropped their season opener to the New York Jets.

Regardless of his status for Week 2, his fantasy football owners should keep him on the roster. If he ends up playing, put him on your roster as a WR1 or a high-end WR2.