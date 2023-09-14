Mark Andrews injury update: Latest on Ravens TE for Fantasy Football Week 2

Mark Andrews has consistently led the Baltimore Ravens passing attack. While their other wide receivers get injured or underperform, he produces fantastic output. Therefore, it’s no wonder that the two-time Pro Bowler is a highly-ranked fantasy football asset.

Unfortunately, Andrews got bit by the injury bug, forcing him out of the Ravens’ season opener against the Houston Texans. His return would make Baltimore a more formidable foe. But is he cleared to play in Week 2, or will he remain out of action?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Greg Dulcich Injury Update

Did Mark Andrews practice today?

Baltimore Ravens v New York Jets

Mark Andrews was a limited participant during Baltimore’s Week 1 practices. He did not finish the Wednesday session and skipped the next day’s practice. That development prompted the Ravens to sit him out against the Texans, giving him another week to recover.

However, the Ravens remain cautious with the two-time Pro Bowler by limiting him at practices. The former Oklahoma standout was present during the team’s Week 2 Wednesday practice. While his playing status is still questionable, it’s a positive step toward suiting up for his first game in 2023.

Also Read: Austin Ekeler Injury Update

What happened to Mark Andrews?

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

Andrews suffered a quad injury, forcing him to miss six practice sessions last month. He last missed a game due to injury in Week 9 of last season when the Ravens faced the New Orleans Saints. Mark Andrews is one of the highly-ranked fantasy football tight ends who missed Week 1, the other being Travis Kelce.

After coming off an 847-yard, five-touchdown season last year, fantasy football websites ranked Andrews as a bona fide starter for 2023. They project him to finish with 890-965 yards and six to eight touchdowns. Those are attainable stats, especially if he returns to the field in Week 2.

Also Read: Jakobi Meyers Injury Update

Not sure who to start for your fantasy football team? Use Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer to get the best out of your roster.

When will Mark Andrews return?

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

With his situation still uncertain, Mark Andrews could skip his second consecutive game to start 2023 or play in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 2021 First Team All-Pro member had solid performances against the Bengals last year. He had eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in their first meeting with Cincinnati. However, they sat him out in their Week 18 meeting, which the Ravens lost.

In the 2022 AFC Wild Card Game against the Bengals, Andrews returned to action. Despite the defeat, he finished with five catches for 73 yards.

Having him suit up against the Bengals will give Lamar Jackson an additional and reliable target. Two seasons ago, Andrews led all tight ends in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361).

But since he remains questionable for Week 2, putting Andrews at the flex spot should be the safe option.