Jakobi Meyers injury update: Latest on Raiders WR for Fantasy Football Week 2

Jakobi Meyers made an immediate impact for his new team in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. He surprisingly led all Las Vegas Raiders in receiving before being unfortunately removed from the game to be checked for a concussion. He was forced to enter the league's official concussion protocol after being helped to the locker room by the medical.

It was an unfortunate ending to a promising performance by Meyers, who put himself firmly on the fantasy football radar ahead of Week 2. If he can clear the concussion protocols and suit this week, he has a strong case to be in at least the WR3 mix on fantasy rosters, if not better.

Jakobi Meyers' injury update

Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers was removed during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 1 game and was officially placed into the concussion protocol by NFL medical staff. He will need to clear all of the necessary requirements before being permitted to step back on the football field.

According to head coach Josh McDaniels, Meyers was unable to practice with the team because he is still in the concussion protocol. This puts his status for their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills in jeopardy. He can be considered questionable for now.

What happened to Jakobi Meyers?

Meyers injury

During the Raiders' crucial Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos, Meyers went off for nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He impressively led the team in receiving, despite sharing the field with Davante Adams, one of the most targeted wide receivers in the NFL.

In the fourth quarter of the game, Meyers was hit hard in the head by Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson. He needed to be helped off of the field and was immediately brought to the locker room. His day was done, and he could potentially miss games moving forward, as he is in the NFL's official concusion protocols.

When will Jakobi Meyers return?

Meyers update

All concussions and other head injuries are treated with as much caution as possible. They are also all individual cases, making it extremely difficult to predict how long Meyers will be sidelined. It all depends upon the severity of the injury and when the neutral third-party medical staff decides it's safe for him to play again.

This is a frustrating development for his fantasy managers following his massive Week 1 output, ranking him among the top five fantasy football wide receivers this week. They should come up with an alternative plan for Week 2 in their lineups, and possibly beyond, in case he fails to clear all of the concussion protocols in time for their next matchup.

