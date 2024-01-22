Dave Canales’ coaching history: All about Buccaneers’ OC’s journey in pro football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. The Azusa Pacific alum just marshaled his team's offense to a divisional-round appearance in the 2023 season, just a year after being bounced in the wildcard round. Hence, Canales looks set to be a popular figure among league circles entering the off-season.

Canales is the latest in a list of brilliant offensive coordinators who look set to take the league forward. This article will examine his coaching history and the possibility of Canales bagging a head coaching gig. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Dave Canales' coaching timeline

Dave Canales began coaching at his Alma mater, Carson High School. Canales served as the first- and second-year team's head coach and offensive coordinator. He occupied the role from 2004 till 2005.

Canales left the position to take up an offer at El Camino College. He became the school's tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in his first season, eventually becoming their quarterbacks coach in his last season. While in El Camino College, the school won the 2006 California Community College State Championship and two Mission Conference titles.

Canales' next stop was USC. He joined the Trojans in 2009, where he met then-USC head coach Pete Carroll, who would later take the reins at the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll and Canales instantly hit it off, and Canales was the assistant strength coach for a year.

However, Canales' stint with the Trojans was brief as the NFL came calling in 2010. Canales was recruited by Pete Carroll, who had just accepted the head coach job at the Seattle Seahawks. Canales joined as a wide receivers coach before becoming a quarterbacks coach. One of the most important figures on Pete Carroll's coaching staff, Canales helped make Geno Smith a Pro Bowler and the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year.

Ahead of the 2023 regular season, Dave Canales was poached by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to replace Byron Leftwich. That meant the end of his 13-year association with the Seahawks.

What next for Dave Canales?

Dave Canales was arguably the biggest offensive addition by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 off-season. The Bucs got one of the best offensive minds in the league, which was crucial in exceeding preseason expectations.

Recently, the Carolina Panthers interviewed Canales for their vacant head coach job. The interview was a virtual one, and whether Canales would get the gig remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though, that Canales deserves all the attention he's been getting.