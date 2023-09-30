David Njoku injury update: Latest on Browns TE for fantasy football Week 4

David Njoku entered this season with the expectation of having a breakout season in fantasy football this season. However, the Browns tight end hasn't had the start that owners wanted. He has a total of 17.2 points in PPR leagues three games into the 2023 season.

He has back-to-back games with, at least, six points in fantasy after getting just 4.4 points in Week 1. Week 3 saw him get exactly six points as he got just 6.8 in Week 2.

This upcoming week could be a make or break one for some fantasy owners who have Njoku because of his injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: Kadarius Toney injury update Week 4 Fantasy Football

David Njoku injury update

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku is questionable to play in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. The injury was caused due to an accident at his home. It was not football related. The Cleveland Browns tight end suffered burns while he was lighting his firepit in his backyard.

Expand Tweet

This is welcome news for Njoku fanatsy owners as he dealt with an injury for most of last season. He exited a game back in Week 7 against the Ravens with a walking boot and crutches.

One month later that season, David Njoku suffered a knee strain while making a one-handed catch in Week 12. He would miss just one game. His questionable status indicates that there is a chance he'll play in Week 4.

It will be an interesting situation because quarterback Deshaun Watson might not start this week. This will impact Njoku's fantasy status as he may not see the targets he would normally see.

Watson has given Njoku just 11 targets over last three games but is third on the team with 92 yards.

Should the Browns tight end start, fantasy owners must hope to see Watson back there under center. Following the Browns' injury report is a must for those who want to start Njoku this week.

Also read: DeVonta Smith injury update Week 4 Fantasy Football

What happened to David Njoku?

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

As previously mentioned, Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm at his home. The team called up Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad to add depth to the tight end room. It seems that Njoku himself will play in this AFC North matchup in Week 4 based on a recent tweet:

Expand Tweet

This tweet signals that fantasy owners should expect the 27-year-old to be on the field Sunday afternoon. Be sure to start him if needed, but there's no guarantee that he's a full-go, so make sure you have a backup plan at tight end.

When will David Njoku return?

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

His return could be this week or maybe the following week, depending on the severity of the burns. Njoku has been underperforming thus far as fantasy owners are searching for answers. Stay away from anyone who might start in his place should he miss the game.

Between Watson's uncertainty and the lack of the depth, Njoku is the best option in any fantasy league. The Browns could use the help offensively as the Ravens might look to take Amari Cooper out of the equation.

This would mean that Njoku could see one-on-one opportunities against the Ravens linebackers. He would also be a great flex option if you're uncertain about the options at other skill positions on your fantasy team.