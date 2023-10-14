David Njoku injury update: Latest on Browns TE for Fantasy Football Week 6

If the Fantasy Football managers are looking at consistency for Week 6, David Njoku will be among their top selections if they are looking towards the Cleveland Browns. The tight end has been a constant ever since he was selected in the first round in 2017 and has survived an ever-changing cast on offense.

Over the years, he has seen players from the likes of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to quarterback Baker Mayfield leave, but he has remained as dependable as ever for the Cleveland Browns. That is not to say he has been exceptional, but in an ever-rotating cast, he has been one person who has always turned up.

But will he turn up for Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL season? That is the question on every Fantasy Football manager's lips as we enter an action-packed weekend of football.

David Njoku Injury Update

David Njoku is dealing with multiple injuries coming into this week. Based on the injury report released by the team, he is dealing with face and hand injuries. Because of that, he was out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was only limited in practice on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable for this weekend.

What happened to David Njoku?

Unlike other injuries that footballers suffer on the football field, David Njoku's injuries took place in a much more homely setting, quite literally. Back in September, he was trying to get the fire pit in his house going and it went wrong.

He has played in previous games, including in their last loss to the Balitmore Ravens by a score of 28-3. While he had already suffered the injury prior to that match, he kept his condition well hidden. It was only before this week that he released the true extent of his injury, which showed his face still recovering from the burns.

We have reproduced the image below, but caution is advised before viewing it because some may find it distressing.

Note: Viewer discretion is advised

When will David Njoku return?

Given that David Njoku played against the Ravens, he is expected to be available for the game in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers too. Barring any unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances, he will take to the field. His presence is particularly necessary and the two lynchpins of the offense are missing.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is battling a right shoulder injury after getting injured against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 and did not play in Week 4 either. He is officially out for Week 6. And star running back Nick Chubb is done for the season after suffering a leg injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That puts more pressure on David Njoku to play. Because the Cleveland Browns had a bye in Week 5, he has had more chances to recover for this game than he did in the match two weeks ago against Baltimore. Hence, he should take the field and try to do his best against the undefeated 49ers.

For Fantasy Football managers, the concern is not when David Njoku will return, because he is likely to play this game, but who he is playing against. San Francisco are 5-0 and mauled the Dallas Cowboys by 32 points last week. And Cleveland has their quarterback and primary running back missing. In the last game he played, they did not score a single touchdown.

Based on such consideration only, and not his injury, Fantasy Football players might remain skeptical about David Njoku in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

