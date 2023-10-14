Jerome Ford injury update: Latest on Browns RB for Week 6 fantasy football

Cleveland Browns running Jerome Ford has massive shoes to fill following Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury. He was designated as the starter, replacing a four-time Pro Bowler with at least 1,067 rushing yards in each of the previous four seasons.

But after an impressive Week 2 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he struggled during the Browns’ last two games. His injury could be a reason for his limited performances. Will this condition curtail him in Week 6?

Jerome Ford Injury Update

According to the Cleveland Browns’ official injury report, Jerome Ford participated fully during the team’s Thursday and Friday practices. That’s a good indication that he’s good to go in Week 6 when the Browns face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Ford also dealt with a hamstring injury this season during the Browns’ training camp. In Week 4, he appeared on the Browns’ injury report due to a shoulder injury. He eventually participated fully during their Thursday and Friday practices that week.

What happened to Jerome Ford?

Jerome Ford limped off the field during the Browns’ Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, he went back to action during Cleveland’s next drive. However, he didn’t have the same explosiveness, limiting him to nine carries for 26 yards.

Ford had a promising performance in Week 2. After taking over from Chubb, he had 16 carries for 106 rushing yards, with three catches for 25 receiving yards and a touchdown. These numbers translate to 21.1 fantasy points in standard mode, making him a noteworthy waiver wire pickup.

He had fewer yards in Week 3, but his two touchdowns pulled up his fantasy points. He generated 17.1 points despite finishing with only 51 yards (18 rushing) on ten carries and two receptions.

The Browns first listed Ford’s knee injury during their Week 5 bye. He remained on the injury report for Week 6 as a precautionary measure.

When will Jerome Ford return?

With Jerome Ford becoming a full participant during the Browns’ last two practices, he will likely play in Week 6 against the 49ers. While Ford is healthy for this home game, the Niners' defense presents a tough challenge for him.

Through five games, San Francisco ranks second in run defense, allowing only 64.2 rushing yards per game. Kyle Shanahan’s crew also ranks first in points allowed, surrendering only 13.6 points per match.

However, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects Ford to finish with 93 rushing yards and zero touchdowns in Week 6. Therefore, treat him as an RB2 or flex on your fantasy football roster.