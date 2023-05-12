DC Defenders vs Arlington Renegades: Prediction, odds, Picks and Match Preview of XFL Championship 2023

The 2023 XFL season is coming to an end with the DC Defenders set to face the Arlington Renegades in the Championship Game this Saturday. Although they only met once before in Week 9, with the Defenders winning 28-26 at home, this game has higher stakes and both teams have been training harder for this matchup.

Here is what you need to know about the 2023 XFL Championship Game.

Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders Preview

The DC Defenders have been the standout team of the 2023 season, going 9-1 despite having a -1 touchdown differential. They won the North Division title game against the Seattle Sea Dragons 37-2, with a top-three offense and defense led by running back Abram Smith, who had a league-leading 741 rushing yards. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, the new Offensive Player of the Year, has also been a threat on the ground, rushing for three touchdowns on 298 yards.

The Arlington Renegades, meanwhile, have been the biggest surprise of the season, making the playoffs despite going just 4-6 with a league-worst -11 touchdown differential. They won the South Division title against the Houston Roughnecks with the help of mid-season trade acquisition Luis Perez, who threw for three touchdowns.

The Renegades were the best in forcing fumbles, with a league-high 10, while the Defenders were not far behind with nine. Both teams were also excellent at stealing passes, with the Renegades having 13 interceptions and the Defenders having four pick-sixes, both league-best.

Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders Odds and Picks

Despite the Defenders' superior record, they are only moderate favorites over the Renegades, with the consensus lines on Action Network hovering at -280/+220. The Defenders are favorites at -290 at PointsBet, while the Renegades sit at either +220 or +225. No player props are available for the game.

Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders Predictions

The key to this game will be which quarterback can avoid defensive pressure. Ta'amu has been consistent throughout the season, boasting the best TD/INT ratio among starting quarterbacks. However, the Renegades have a knack for picking off passes, so Ta'amu must be wary of that.

Meanwhile, Perez has not been as efficient, with a 9:7 TD/INT ratio over his stints with two teams, and the Defenders know how to exploit his turnover problem. Ultimately, he may struggle to break the defensive mastery of the Defenders, who are expected to take the title in a low-scoring affair.

How to watch Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders? Network and start time details

The XFL Championship Game will air Saturday, May 13 on ABC. Live coverage starts at 8 PM ET. The game will also stream on ESPN+.

