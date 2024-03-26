Dean Lowry Steelers contract: What we know about the DL's new agreement in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a three-year contract, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Lowry was signed by the Minnesota Vikings to a two-year, $8.5 million contract as an unrestricted free agent last year but was cut after the 2023 season. Although the specifics of Lowry's three-year contract with the Steelers are unknown, it's thought that his average yearly pay is less than the $4.25 million he made in Minnesota last year.

The seasoned defenseman was cut by the Vikings this offseason following a lackluster 2023 campaign that resulted in him being placed on injured reserve. Thankfully, he didn't have to wait much before Pittsburgh offered him the opportunity to continue his NFL career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew that they had to strengthen their defensive line going into this year's NFL offseason.

Larry Ogunjobi, who was signed to a big contract last year, mostly played poorly. Keeanu Benton also still has to grow into a trustworthy option, while Cameron Heyward is coming off a season in which he had to play with a serious injury.

Hence, the club required additional defensive linemen alternatives. With Lowry's signing, the team adds some reliable and experienced depth behind its starting defensive linemen. Lowry may also prove to be a useful rotational player, particularly if Heyward's minutes need to be managed again.

Although Lowry's signing isn't particularly spectacular for the Steelers, it provides much-needed reinforcement to a position that was weak going into the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

Dean Lowry's NFL timeline

Dean Lowry played for the Northwestern Wildcats for four years before being taken by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Entering the last year of his rookie contract, Lowry inked a three-year extension with the Packers in July 2019. Dean Lowry ended with 16 pass breakups, 15.5 sacks, one interception and one defensive touchdown after seven years with the Packers.

Lowry signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings in March 2023 but was released after just one season. Lowry played nine games - starting four - for the Vikings before damaging his pectoral. The injury made him miss the rest of the campaign. He had 14 tackles, a pass defense and a fumble recovery in 2023.