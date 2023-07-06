DeAndre Hopkins drops bombshell on potential retirement from NFL amid interest from Patriots, Chiefs

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins provided an update on free agency and gave a little hint at when he will retire.

Hopkins will be 32 years old at the start of the 2023 season and will be entering his 11th season. While Hopkins is still viewed as a top wide receiver in the NFL by many of his peers and the media, he believes so as well.

Amid exploring the free agent market and receiving interest from multiple teams, Hopkins said that he will retire from football when he is no longer a 1,000-yard wide receiver. He thinks he can reach that milestone at least five more times, as he said he might be playing until he's 37 years old, depending on how he feels.

"I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver. With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel."

Hopkins hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2020, in his first season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. In 2021, Hopkins recorded 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games.

He suffered a hamstring injury and tore his MCL towards the end of the season, cutting his season short. In 2022, Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league's PED policy. He recorded 64 receptions for 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns in nine games played.

Who will sign DeAndre Hopkins this off-season?

DeAndre Hopkins during Los Angeles Chargers v Arizona Cardinals

It was somewhat of a surprise to see the Arizona Cardinals release wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this season.

As they're entering what looks like a rebuild, releasing Hopkins, who is only getting older saved them some money.

Once Hopkins was released, the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots became the two teams most linked to him.

As of now, Hopkins has received interest from the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns as well.

Hopkins wants to get paid, as this would likely be his last lucrative contract, and at the same time, he wants a chance to win a Super Bowl.

Hopkins has been taking his time in free agency as he's been a free agent for about a month and a half.

Who do you think DeAndre Hopkins will sign with?

