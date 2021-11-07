Will DeAndre Hopkins play in Week 9 against the 49ers?

DeAndre Hopkins is an injury concern for the 7-1 Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins picked up a hamstring injury last Thursday as the Cards lost to the Green Bay Packers. Hopkins hasn't practiced all week, and the final injury report listed him as questionable.

The Cardinals have a big game against in-division rivals the San Francisco 49ers. Kliff Kingsbury's squad is locked in a titanic battle with the Rams for the NFC West crown. The head coach will be desperate to get Hopkins on the field for a critical divisional matchup. Kyler Murray is a matter of concern for the Cardinals medics, and the last thing they need is their star wideout missing as well.

nfl.com/news/cardinals… Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins' hamstring injury: "We wanted him to stay off the field, but he’d just run on. ... We just want to be smart, but he was definitely hurting.” Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins' hamstring injury: "We wanted him to stay off the field, but he’d just run on. ... We just want to be smart, but he was definitely hurting.”nfl.com/news/cardinals… https://t.co/Nt1XKKHiWn

NFL Week 9: DeAndre Hopkins is a game-time decision

The word on Hopkins is that it will be a game-time decision. The medical staff may assess him in the morning, and he could go through his warmups on the field.

Dani Sureck @DaniSureck #AZCardinals Kliff Kingsbury says QB Kyler Murray (ankle) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) will both be game-time decisions this Sunday against the 49ers #AZCardinals Kliff Kingsbury says QB Kyler Murray (ankle) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) will both be game-time decisions this Sunday against the 49ers

The Cardinals players are saying all the right things ahead of this game. They know injuries happen in the NFL, and they are approaching the game in the right way. Running back Chase Edmonds spoke positively about his team:

"But when you realistically look at the NFL, it's a week-to-week league, and everyone is going to hit adversity at some point in the season. Right now, we need to find a way to weather the storm and find a way to win this game."

The 49ers are taking no chances. General Manager John Lynch stated that his team would prepare in the likelihood that Hopkins and Murray play:

"I expect to see him. I think you always have to [expect that] and plan for that, and then you adjust out from there. So, I would think the same for him and Hopkins, and we'll see. But that's our expectation, that we see those guys."

The decision surrounding Hopkins is shrouded in mystery. The Cardinals want him on the field. But everything Kliff Kingsbury has said this week suggests he doesn't want to risk anyone in fear of causing more damage.

One thing is for sure: all eyes will be fixed on the pre-game warmups in Santa Clara. If Hopkins moves around freely and looks ready to go, the Cardinals should slot him into the starting lineup. And that may change the complexion of this ball game.

