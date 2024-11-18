DeAndre Hopkins stats today: Chiefs WR's receiving yards, touchdowns and more in Week 11 vs. Bills

DeAndre Hopkins and the Chiefs had reasons to be wary of the Bills in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

Kansas City came into this game with a 9-0 record, and Buffalo (9-2) is arguably the most challenging place for them to go as they look to preserve their perfect record. The two teams have faced each other often in the past few seasons, and their matches have been incredibly close.

For the wide receiver, this was his second time facing the Bills. When Hopkins was with the Titans, this was his last game for Tennessee and one of the worst outings of his career. He had a single reception and accrued a negative yardage of two yards.

DeAndre Hopkins knew that it would be easy to improve upon that, but much more would be needed if the Bills were to become the latest team to be vanquished by the Chiefs. This is how the evening went for him.

DeAndre Hopkins's stats today vs. Bills

Below is a summary of DeAndre Hopkins's stats for the Chiefs against the Bills in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season:

Targets: 4

Receptions: 3

Yards: 29

AVG: 9.7

TD: 0

LNG: 13

Buffalo and Kansas City have two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at the moment. Some would say that they are the top two in business right now.

However, that also means that opposing defenses prepare accordingly and bring their A-game to these matchups. Both Steve Spagnuolo and Bobby Babich have done a good job this season of getting their units working at a high level, which slowed down the quarterbacks.

In the first half, DeAndre Hopkins could not get going at all and finished with a single reception for five yards. Most of Patrick Mahomes' throws went to Xavier Worthy, and the speedy receiver also scored a touchdown.

Noah Gray caught the other first-half pass in the endzone from his quarterback. This showed that Buffalo did well in marking DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce — the Chiefs' veteran receivers — and forcing their quarterback to explore other options.

The pattern also continued in the second half, but the wideout's performance improved slightly. Perhaps more importantly for the visiting team, Hopkins used his nous to become available when needed most by his team. One particular catch by DeAndre Hopkins kept a drive going with a first down when Kansas City was down 23-14. It was his third catch of the evening.

With those couple of plays in the second half, DeAndre Hopkins ensured he had a better outing against the Bills with the Chiefs than when he played for the Tennessee Titans (Oct. 20).

However, the result was still the same: He ended up on the losing side (Bills won 34-10). This is a feeling that Kansas City faced for the first time in 2024.

