Deebo Samuel gets caught red-handed by Jake Paul for slipping into his GF's DMs

Deebo Samuel is best known for being an All-Pro wide receiver recently extended by the San Francisco 49ers. Now, he might be known for being the NFL player who tried to message social media star Jake Paul's girlfriend.

Paul found the NFL player in question in the DMs but was unaware of who it was. He asked his surrounding party if anyone knew him. The video censored the player's name, but eagle-eyed lipreaders could deduce that it was Deebo Samuel.

Paul said:

"We've caught a player in Julia's DMs. Does anyone know who [Deebo Samuel] is?"

The entire party went wild at that news. One of Paul's friends noted that Samuel was his favorite player, and the social media star reacted in utter shock.

The message was read aloud, and Paul brutally trolled the NFL star for what the YouTuber interpreted as a weak attempt:

"You tied? I don't know. That's what I'm saying, they have no f***ing game."

There's little doubt in anyone's mind that the 49ers wide receiver is the guilty party, though he hasn't said anything about the alleged incident.

What's next for Deebo Samuel and the 49ers?

Aside from sliding into Jake Paul's girlfriend's messages, Samuel has had quite the offseason. He went on record saying he wanted a trade out of San Francisco and was supposedly on the block for a while.

Ultimately, he wasn't traded and signed an extension for three more years. It was a hard reverse for a player who had been adamant about going elsewhere.

This makes San Francisco a dangerous team this year. They're finally turning the reins over to Trey Lance and moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. They haven't traded the quarterback yet but said it's Lance's team moving forward.

Keeping the All-Pro receiver on the roster is a huge plus for them. An All-Pro receiver like that will do wonders for a young quarterback starting his first full season.

The wide receiver forms an elite tandem with tight end George Kittle. As long as Lance isn't a complete bust, there's no reason the 49ers shouldn't make the playoffs again.

They believe they're upgrading at quarterback and maintaining the other offensive pieces from their Wild Card berth and NFC Championship Game run, so the future is bright for this 49ers squad.

With Matthew Stafford reportedly ailing, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 49ers win the NFC West this year.

