Deion Sanders just barely crossed career paths with Tony Romo as a player, but there was a funny incident that occurred after they became analysts.

On November 5, 2017, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Kansas City Chiefs and won 28-17, thanks to three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) from Dak Prescott. During the game, former Dallas quarterback Romo, who was calling the game for CBS, said as cornerback Marcus Peters attempted a tackle:

“He makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling.”

Multi-titled cornerback Sanders, himself an analyst for CBS at the time, responded:

"I tried to bury the hatchet... I went and shook your hand, I said, ‘Tony, you’re doing a great job this year.’ I thought that would be it. But nevertheless, you keep on shooting at me. Tony, what’s going on, man? I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy."

He also mentioned his colleague's lack of success:

"How many interceptions, 19 in 2012? Come on, man, you threw to everyone but me. Tony, come on, man. You know you never won the big one. So, stop. Leave me alone."

Did Deion Sanders and Tony Romo ever face off during their playing careers?

Deion Sanders and Tony Romo were on differing career paths when their careers intertwined for the first time in 2004. The former was already on the downswing of his career, having not seen the field for three seasons before joining the Baltimore Ravens. The former, meanwhile, was a young prospect who sat on the bench as the Dallas Cowboys' third-string quarterback.

But their teams did play against each other that year. It was November 21, Week 11. The Cowboys were a dismal 3-7, while the Ravens were the inverse of that, sitting at 7-3 and still in contention for the playoffs.

However, neither player was present, each having been listed as inactive. Tony Romo, who was almost cut by the Cowboys before Quincy Carter failed a drug test, had suited up for the first six games of the season, but was deactivated ahead of this game.

Deion Sanders, meanwhile, was inactive for his fourth game of the year (it was also the second time he received that status in consecutive games). They would not cross paths again until 2014, when the cornerback rejoined CBS as a Thursday Night Football analyst.

