Denver Broncos 2021 preseason schedule

The Denver Broncos have a great roster but are still uncertain about their quarterback position. Between Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, it is impossible to know who the signal-caller will be next season.

If Rodgers or Watson do not end up in Denver, the Broncos could be deciding on their starting quarterback as late as Week 3 of the preseason. Here's who the Denver Broncos will be playing against during their preseason campaign.

Denver Broncos preseason games and kickoff times

#1 - At Minnesota Vikings: Saturday, August 14th, 4:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

Under Vic Fangio, the Denver Broncos have approached the preseason in a rather orthodox fashion. In the first game of the preseason, the Denver Broncos are expected to play their starters for the first couple of series before going to the backups.

If the Denver Broncos do not have a new quarterback by then, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will most likely split the game. They will probably face rookie Kellen Mond, who will taste NFL action for the first time. Drew Lock will likely start the first game.

#2 - At Seattle Seahawks: Saturday, August 21st, 10:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

The Denver Broncos will be taking on the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl 48. Unlike the Seattle Seahawks, who still have Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos will be a completely different team.

The Denver Broncos will likely be splitting the game equally between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. If Teddy Bridgewater is still in contention for the starting role, he will likely start the game.

Russell Wilson will likely play a portion of the game for the Seattle Seahawks. The game will be pivotal for the Denver Broncos in deciding who the starter will be. If the Denver Broncos do not know who the starter is by this point, they will be in serious trouble for the regular season.

#3 - Los Angeles Rams: Saturday, August 28th, 9:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

Hopefully, for the Denver Broncos, they will have decided on a starting quarterback by this game. If they do, the Denver Broncos will give a full two-and-a-half quarters to the winner of the quarterback competition. Otherwise, they will split the game between the two quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams will likely not play a starter in this game as Sean McVay prefers his starters to participate as little as possible in preseason.

